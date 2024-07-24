Insider Sale at Eliem Therapeutics Inc: EVP, R&D AND CSO Valerie Morisset Sells Shares

Valerie Morisset, Executive Vice President, Research & Development and Chief Scientific Officer at Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM), sold 129,206 shares of the company on July 22, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 31,317 shares of Eliem Therapeutics Inc.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is focused on developing therapies for pain, epilepsy, and depression. The company aims to address the significant unmet medical needs in these areas through advanced scientific and clinical research.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 481,639 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Eliem Therapeutics Inc, where there have been 8 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Eliem Therapeutics Inc were trading at $7.65, resulting in a market cap of approximately $596.394 million.

