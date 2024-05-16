On May 16, 2024, Warren Nimetz, a Director at Universal Health Services Inc (NYSE:UHS), executed a sale of 725 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions over the past year, during which the insider sold a total of 1,525 shares.

Universal Health Services Inc (NYSE:UHS) operates as a healthcare management company that owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and ambulatory centers throughout the United States and in the United Kingdom.

On the date of the transaction, shares of Universal Health Services Inc were priced at $180.32. The company has a market cap of approximately $11.98 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 15.19, which is below the industry median of 25.46.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $172.65, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04.

Insider Sale: Director Warren Nimetz Sells Shares of Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)

The insider transaction history for Universal Health Services Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 4 insider sells.

Insider Sale: Director Warren Nimetz Sells Shares of Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and behavior regarding the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

