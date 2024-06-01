Insider Sale: Director Richard Lury Sells 8,500 Shares of Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM)

On May 30, 2024, Richard Lury, Director at Allegro Microsystems Inc (NASDAQ:ALGM), executed a sale of 8,500 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $30 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 23,001 shares of the company.

Allegro Microsystems Inc specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. The company's products are used in automotive and industrial markets worldwide.

Over the past year, Richard Lury has sold a total of 8,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Allegro Microsystems Inc shows an equal number of insider buys and sells over the past year, with 3 instances of each.

Shares of Allegro Microsystems Inc were trading at $30 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $5.84 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 38.60, which is above the industry median of 33.42.

The stock is currently considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.84, based on a GF Value of $35.70. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This recent sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are interacting with their holdings in the company.

