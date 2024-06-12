Insider Sale: Director Miron Washington Sells Shares of Impinj Inc (PI)

On June 10, 2024, Miron Washington, Director at Impinj Inc (NASDAQ:PI), executed a sale of 1,500 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $148.04 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 571 shares of Impinj Inc (NASDAQ:PI).

Impinj Inc (NASDAQ:PI) specializes in providing RAIN RFID solutions that identify, locate, and authenticate items. The company's technology is used across various industries to improve inventory management, streamline supply chains, and enhance data accuracy.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Impinj Inc (NASDAQ:PI) reveals a pattern of 16 insider buys and 82 insider sells. Miron Washington's recent transaction aligns with the broader trend of insider activity where sells have outnumbered buys.

As of the latest transaction, Impinj Inc (NASDAQ:PI) holds a market cap of $4.117 billion. The stock's current price of $148.04 reflects a GF Value of $95.24, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.55. This assessment categorizes the stock as Significantly Overvalued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sell event by Miron Washington provides investors with a snapshot of the ongoing financial transactions within Impinj Inc (NASDAQ:PI), reflecting the insider's current stake and the company's valuation status in the market.

