Insider Sale: Director Jonathan Chadwick Sells 12,206 Shares of Samsara Inc (IOT)

Director Jonathan Chadwick executed a sale of 12,206 shares of Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) on June 17, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 423,807 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $27.93, valuing the transaction at approximately $341,018.78.

Samsara Inc is a company that specializes in the Internet of Things (IoT) technology, providing solutions that leverage data from connected devices to improve operational efficiency for businesses.

Over the past year, Jonathan Chadwick has sold a total of 48,824 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The overall insider transaction history for Samsara Inc shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 173 insider sells over the past year.

The stock of Samsara Inc was trading at $27.93 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $16.30 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate of the stock is $30.35, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92.

The GF Value is determined by historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation levels of Samsara Inc as indicated by the GF Value.

