Insider Sale: Director Jack Wyszomierski Sells Shares of Exelixis Inc (EXEL)

On June 4, 2024, Jack Wyszomierski, Director at Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL), executed a sale of 8,287 shares of the company. The transaction was conducted at an average price of $22 per share, leading to a total amount of $182,314. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 349,499 shares of the company, as detailed in the SEC Filing.

Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. The company aims to accelerate the discovery and development of new therapies with the potential to improve outcomes for patients.

Over the past year, Jack Wyszomierski has sold a total of 19,210 shares of Exelixis Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 15 insider sells and only 3 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Exelixis Inc were trading at $22 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $6.46 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 34.49, which is above both the industry median of 26.445 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Exelixis Inc is estimated at $24.01 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

The insider transaction trends and the GF Value assessment provide a broader context for understanding the stock's valuation and insider activities.

This sale by the insider at Exelixis Inc aligns with a general trend of more insider selling than buying, which could be of interest to current and potential investors for monitoring the stock's performance and insider confidence levels.

