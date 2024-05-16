On May 15, 2024, Director David Bushnell of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) executed a sale of 2,000 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $222.69 per share. The total amount for the transaction was $445,380.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance to cover the risk of natural and man-made catastrophes. It is structured into segments that include Property, Casualty and Specialty, and other categories, offering its services worldwide.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history over the last year shows a pattern of more sales than purchases, with 1 insider buy and 8 insider sells.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd were trading at $222.69 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $11.996 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 5.01, which is lower than the industry median of 12.1 and also below the companys historical median.

The stock's valuation according to GF Value is $259.49, indicating that at the current price of $222.69, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.86.

Insider Sale: Director David Bushnell Sells Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR)

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sale: Director David Bushnell Sells Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR)

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are reacting to the company's current valuation and market conditions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

