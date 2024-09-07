On September 6, 2024, Director Daniel Cho of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) executed a sale of 25,000 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 98,000 shares of PCB Bancorp. The shares were sold at a price of $18.47, valuing the transaction at approximately $461,750.

PCB Bancorp, based in Los Angeles, California, operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank, a commercial bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California and in other states including New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Virginia.

Insider Sale: Director Daniel Cho Sells 25,000 Shares of PCB Bancorp (PCB)

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at PCB Bancorp shows a trend with 17 insider buys and only 1 insider sell, which includes the recent transaction by Director Daniel Cho. This pattern suggests a generally positive sentiment among insiders about the stock's future, despite the recent sale.

Shares of PCB Bancorp were trading at $18.47 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $259.993 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 10.97, which is above both the industry median of 10.2 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for PCB Bancorp is $18.24, which suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

Insider Sale: Director Daniel Cho Sells 25,000 Shares of PCB Bancorp (PCB)

This sale by Director Daniel Cho marks a notable insider transaction for PCB Bancorp, and it remains to be seen how this will impact the company's stock performance in the near future.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

