On May 13, 2024, Director Charles Mathis sold 3,000 shares of ScanSource Inc (NASDAQ:SCSC) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $46.96 each.

ScanSource Inc is a technology company that provides technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company's offerings include point-of-sale (POS) and barcode, communications, and physical security solutions. ScanSource Inc serves businesses in various industries, aiming to streamline operations and enhance connectivity.

Following this transaction, the insider transaction history for ScanSource Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 10 insider sells and 0 insider buys.

The sale by the insider comes at a time when the stock is valued at a market cap of $1.16 billion. The price-earnings ratio of ScanSource Inc stands at 14.86, which is below both the industry median and the companys historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of ScanSource Inc is estimated at $32.17 per share, making the current price of $46.96 signify that the stock is significantly overvalued.

Insider Sale: Director Charles Mathis Sells 3,000 Shares of ScanSource Inc (SCSC)

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by Director Charles Mathis follows a pattern observed in the insider trading activities at ScanSource Inc, suggesting a possible consensus among insiders about the stocks valuation.

