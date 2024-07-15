On July 11, 2024, Cecil Conlee, Director at National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 56,480 shares of the company.

National Beverage Corp, known for its development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily under the Shasta and Faygo brands, has seen various insider transactions over the past year. Notably, there have been no insider purchases but four insider sales during this period, indicating a trend among insiders.

Over the past year, Cecil Conlee has sold a total of 35,200 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a continuing pattern of share disposals by the insider.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shares were sold at a price of $50.11, valuing the transaction at $501,100. This sale occurred at a time when the stock has a market cap of approximately $4.72 billion and is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 26.69, which is above both the industry median and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $49.81, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

Insider Sale: Director Cecil Conlee Sells 10,000 Shares of National Beverage Corp (FIZZ)

Insider Sale: Director Cecil Conlee Sells 10,000 Shares of National Beverage Corp (FIZZ)

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's valuation and market performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

