Insider Sale at Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) by EVP of Research & Development

Fady Malik, Executive Vice President of Research & Development at Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK), sold 7,788 shares of the company on June 11, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day as per the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 135,004 shares of Cytokinetics Inc.

Cytokinetics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function for the potential treatment of serious diseases and medical conditions.

Over the past year, Fady Malik has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 116,723 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 38 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the recent sale, shares of Cytokinetics Inc were priced at $53.04, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $6.24 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Cytokinetics Inc stands at $2.82 per share, suggesting that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 18.81.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the selling pattern of insiders at Cytokinetics Inc, highlighting the absence of purchases and predominance of sales over the past year.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation, indicating that it is currently priced well above its estimated intrinsic value.

This sale by Fady Malik aligns with the ongoing trend of insider sales at Cytokinetics Inc, amidst the company's significant overvaluation as per its GF Value.

