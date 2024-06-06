Insider Sale: COO Badreddin Edris Sells 20,000 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX)

Badreddin Edris, the Chief Operating Officer of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX), sold 20,000 shares of the company on June 3, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 249,600 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $40.07 each.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company leverages its proprietary science and partnerships to create a diverse and robust pipeline of potential therapies.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc shows a total of 8 insider sells and no insider buys. The insider, Badreddin Edris, has sold a total of 20,000 shares and has not purchased any shares in the past year.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc were trading at $40.07 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.013 billion. This valuation reflects the company's position in the market and its potential for growth.

The company's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow can be further explored for a deeper understanding of the stock's current valuation in relation to its financial performance.

The GF Value provides an additional perspective on whether the stock is currently undervalued, fairly valued, or overvalued compared to historical trading prices and the company's financials.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors trying to understand recent insider behaviors and their implications on their investment decisions in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc.

