Insider Sale: Chief Medical Officer Thomas Tu Sells Shares of Inari Medical Inc (NARI)

On July 15, 2024, Thomas Tu, Chief Medical Officer of Inari Medical Inc (NASDAQ:NARI), sold 16,520 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 313,257 shares of Inari Medical Inc.

Inari Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on developing products to treat patients suffering from venous diseases. The company's innovative devices are designed to remove blood clots and restore healthy blood flow in the venous system.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 66,897 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where Inari Medical Inc has seen 32 insider sells and only 2 insider buys.

Shares of Inari Medical Inc were trading at $55.09 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.37 billion.

The stock's valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business expectations.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Inari Medical Inc is estimated at $99.63 per share, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.55. This valuation indicates a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" status.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and company valuation metrics to gauge potential investment opportunities or risks associated with Inari Medical Inc (NASDAQ:NARI).

