On April 30, 2024, Jennifer Newstead, the Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META), sold 585 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing.

Meta Platforms Inc operates as a social technology company worldwide. It builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses.

Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 32,812 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases. This sale is part of a broader trend observed at Meta Platforms Inc, where there have been 217 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc were trading at $431.05 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1,120.34 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 25.38, which is above the industry median.

The stock is currently assessed as Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.2, based on a GF Value of $359.31. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

Insider Sale: Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc (META) Sells Shares

