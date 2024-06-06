On June 3, 2024, William Guyer, the Chief Development Officer of Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT), sold 10,000 shares of the company at a price of $32 per share. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 6,039 shares of the company.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol.

Over the past year, William Guyer has sold a total of 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company has seen a total of 43 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Inc were trading at $32 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.59 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 32.49, which is above both the industry median of 26.36 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Corcept Therapeutics Inc is estimated at $35.81 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89.

Insider Sale: Chief Development Officer William Guyer Sells 10,000 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT)

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation levels.

