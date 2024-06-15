On June 14, 2024, Robert Owen, the Chief Financial Officer of Prairie Operating Co (NASDAQ:PROP), executed a sale of 17,413 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 230,550 shares of Prairie Operating Co.Prairie Operating Co is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. The company focuses on acquiring and developing unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.Over the past year, Robert Owen has sold a total of 17,413 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Prairie Operating Co shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 7 insider sells over the past year.Shares of Prairie Operating Co were trading at $11.53 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $129.215 million.For further insights into the company's valuation metrics, Prairie Operating Co's price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow can be referenced for a deeper understanding of the stock's current valuation according to GF Value.

Insider Sale: CFO Robert Owen Sells 17,413 Shares of Prairie Operating Co (PROP)

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's value and future prospects.

