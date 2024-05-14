Insider Sale: CFO Jeffrey Maclauchlan Sells Shares of CACI International Inc (CACI)

Jeffrey Maclauchlan, Chief Financial Officer of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI), sold 1,900 shares of the company on 2024-05-13, as reported in a recent SEC Filing.

CACI International Inc provides information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for Intelligence, Defense, and Federal Civilian customers. The company is a leader in IT and network solutions, intelligence operations support, and data transformation.

The transaction occurred at a price of $427.5 per share, which places the total value of the sale at approximately $812,250. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in the company stands at 0 shares.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,900 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale follows a trend observed within the company, where there have been 8 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the last year.

The shares of CACI International Inc were trading at $427.5 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $9.48 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 24.57, which is below the industry median of 27.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of CACI International Inc is estimated at $365.24 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders may consider these insights and the ongoing insider selling trend when evaluating their positions in CACI International Inc.

