Insider Sale: CFO James Fay Sells 25,000 Shares of Matterport Inc (MTTR)

James Fay, Chief Financial Officer of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR), sold 25,000 shares of the company on May 1, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Matterport Inc operates in the technology sector, specializing in spatial data capture and creating digital twins of physical spaces. This technology is used across various industries, including real estate, architecture, and construction, providing detailed 3D models for virtual tours and facility management.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 509,084 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale was conducted at a price of $4.6 per share, valuing the transaction at approximately $115,000. Following this transaction, the market cap of Matterport Inc stands at $1.42 billion.

The insider transaction history for Matterport Inc shows a trend with 33 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the past year, indicating a significant amount of selling activity among insiders.

For investors, understanding the valuation metrics such as GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow is crucial. These metrics can provide further insights into the stock's current standing and future prospects.

Investors and stakeholders continue to monitor insider transactions as they often provide valuable insights into the company's internal perspective on its stock's valuation and future potential.

