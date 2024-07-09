Insider Sale: CFO & COO Akash Palkhiwala Sells 3,000 Shares of Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

On July 5, 2024, Akash Palkhiwala, the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), sold 3,000 shares of the company at a price of $205.61 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 60,343 shares of Qualcomm Inc.

Qualcomm Inc is a leading developer and innovator of advanced wireless technologies, products, and services. The company is a key player in the development, launch, and expansion of 5G technology, providing chips and related software for mobiles and other wireless devices.

Over the past year, Akash Palkhiwala has sold a total of 19,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 31 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Qualcomm Inc's shares were trading at $205.61 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $232.01 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 27.94, which is lower than the industry median of 33.135 but higher than the companys historical median.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.47, based on a GF Value of $139.86. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors, especially in the context of the company's valuation and stock performance trends.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

