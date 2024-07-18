Insider Sale: CEO Stephen Altemus Sells Shares of Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR)

On July 16, 2024, Stephen Altemus, CEO and 10% Owner of Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR), sold 203,018 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 910,919 shares of the company.

Intuitive Machines Inc, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a leading provider of space services and technologies. The company specializes in lunar landing and orbital mechanics, offering innovative solutions for navigating and operating in space.

Over the past year, Stephen Altemus has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 203,018 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been five insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Intuitive Machines Inc were trading at $4.53 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $246.091 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 8.32, which is lower than the industry median of 34.095.

For more detailed valuation metrics such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors may refer to the GF Value of the stock.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into the insider's perspective on the stock's value and future prospects.

