Is Insider Monkey the Best Website to Research Stocks?

When it comes to building a strong portfolio, retail investors conduct a great deal of research to learn about the macroeconomic climate, read up on the most recent stock market trends, become familiar with investing strategies, and observe the most notable actions of smart investors and elite hedge funds. A sizable portion of the investing community consists of retail investors, and they have access to a wealth of online information that can assist them in navigating the volatile stock market. According to Gallup’s survey, 162 million Americans, or 62% of adults in the United States, own shares in public companies. That is a 1% rise over 2023 and the highest percentage observed by Gallup since 2008. During the Great Recession, stock ownership declined and remained low for more than a decade, reaching lows of 52% in 2013 and 2016. Before 2008, the majority of Gallup surveys revealed that at least 60% of American adults owned stocks.

Today, the stock market is very different from what existed at the time of the millennium. The internet has democratized information, resulting in increased stock market involvement, which has been accelerated during the pandemic. Wall Street welcomed retail investors for the first time as a result of the pandemic, even though the global outbreak is primarily remembered for the deadly virus and lockdowns. In a poll, 15% of American stock market participants stated they started investing in 2020. The study additionally shows that these new investors tended to be more optimistic about their prospects for success in the stock market. A study revealed that 19.5% of all stock market shares exchanged in the first half of 2020 were made by individual investors. That is about twice as many trades by ordinary investors as there were in 2010, and it represents an increase of 4.5% over 2019. This occurred during the meme stock mania in 2021, which saw prominent businesses skyrocketing on the stock market as retail investors banded together on social media and purchased the shares in bulk.

Notwithstanding the attraction of potential profits, new research from eToro indicates that many retail investors in the United States appear to be more afraid of losing money than they are of missing out on the next great opportunity. Rethinking Risk, research by eToro, finds that while 31% of US retail investors are driven by the fear of missing out on the next great thing, 61% of investors indicate that their investment strategy is shaped by the fear of losing money through immoderate risk. Their behaviors, however, reveal a different tale, as many retail investors continue to invest in risky assets, with 70% holding single stocks and 41% holding crypto assets in their portfolios. Additionally, this research shows that 62% of people who began investing in the markets now feel better about it.

Amidst these developments, the demand for easily available, reliable information to aid retail investors in their decision-making is rising. According to a survey conducted by BNY Mellon and the World Economic Forum on global retail investment, three-quarters of current retail investors said they would trade more actively if they had more opportunities to learn about investing along with personalized, goal-oriented stock guidance. Here's where trustworthy websites for stock research would come in very handy.

Is Insider Monkey the Best Website to Research Stocks?

For our list of the best websites to research stocks, we ranked them on the basis of consensus of several sources and reddit threads on the same topics. A website received one point everytime it appeared on a source, and we only selected websites that appeared at least thrice in our research. Furthermore, we also considered quantifiable factors in these websites that create substantial value for their audience and scored them additional points for that.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter's strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points. (see more details here)

Insider Monkey

Insider Monkey is a financial website that provides investors with data on insider trading and hedge funds. The website offers a premium newsletter that uses an exclusive strategy for picking the best stock picks of top hedge funds and insiders. Insider Monkey covers the most recent market news, macroeconomic forecasts, stock screeners, up-to-date 13D and 13G filings, hedge fund analysis, dividend stocks, retirement plans, and insider trading data. Insider Monkey is at the top of our list of the best websites for researching stocks because it provides comprehensive stock picks from a select group of elite hedge funds, market movers, and popular stocks throughout the week, dividend picks, analyst favorites, downgraded securities, and more.

Insider Monkey specializes in hedge funds and provides in-depth analysis of holdings, manager information, and performance statistics for several prominent funds. Individuals can use this information to better understand hedge fund activities as well as reflect on the investments they make. Secondly, access to the most recent 13D and 13G filings is a significant benefit that sets Insider Monkey apart as the top website for stock research. These filings expose hedge fund holdings that surpass certain thresholds, providing readers with actual insight into where these noteworthy investors are investing their money.

Dr. Inan Dogan, the research director of Insider Monkey,'s portfolio of stock picks, returned 199.2% between March 2017 and March 2024, beating the S&P 500 ETFs' 144.9% gain by more than 54 percentage points.

According to the Insider Monkey Quarterly Newsletter, its flagship small-cap hedge fund strategy has returned 275.3% from its start in May 2014 (through May 20th, 2024), compared to a 125.2% gain for its benchmark (50% S&P 500 index ETF (SPY) and 50% Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)) during the same time. The stock selections outperformed the benchmark by 150 percentage points.

The article published on May 16 by Insider Monkey discloses “Warren Buffett's Top Picks for 2024 Stocks''. One of those stocks is Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California. Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway is a significant shareholder in the business. Warren Buffett had 789.36 million shares of the company in Q1, valued at $135.36 billion. 150 hedge funds held Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) as of the end of March, down from 131 funds in the previous quarter, according to data compiled by Insider Monkey. Moreover, the second-largest shareholder in Apple Inc. is Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management, with 55.88 million shares valued at $9.58 billion.

RiverPark Large Growth Fund stated the following regarding Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

“Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Apple shares were a top detractor in the quarter. The company’s stock was pressured by negative news items including a government antitrust case, an Apple Watch patent dispute, and slowing China iPhone sales. Ultimately the company’s fiscal 1Q24 earnings report delivered a slightly better than expected quarter, but with guidance that disappointed investors. 1Q24 revenue and gross margin were better than feared, buoyed by stronger than expected worldwide iPhone sales which grew 6% despite a slight decline in China iPhone sales. Services revenue in the quarter was as expected and signaled the third quarter in a row of accelerating growth. Gross margins were also stronger than expected at 45.9%, the highest level in more than a decade. Guidance of $90 billion of revenue for 2Q24 was light however, due to weaker than expected iPhone sales in the current period and year-over-year declines in other hardware products facing difficult year-over year comps. Although near-term trends are a bit muted, Apple is carrying lean inventory into an iPhone refresh cycle later this year. With an installed base of 2.2 billion active devices and significant growth of the company’s recurring revenue Services segment, we believe that Apple remains one of the most innovative, best positioned and most profitable companies in the mobile technology industry.”

