Inflation slowed again in September, CPI report shows. Will the Fed keep cutting rates?

Inflation hit a fresh three-year low in September as another drop in gasoline prices offset a rise in used car costs but price gains slowed less than expected and a gauge of underlying price increases picked up.

The latest pullback likely should keep the Federal Reserve on track to lower interest rates by a more measured quarter percentage point next month after its initial half point reduction in September juiced the stock market.

Overall consumer prices increased 2.4% from a year ago, down from 2.5% in August, according to the Labor Department’s consumer price index, a wide-ranging gauge of goods and services costs. That’s the smallest increase since February 2021 and the sixth straight pullback, leaving inflation modestly above the Fed’s 2% goal. But

On a monthly basis, costs edged up 0.2%, in line with the previous month.

What is the core inflation rate today?

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy items and is watched more closely by the Fed, increased 0.3%, similar to August. That nudged up yearly core inflation to 3.3% from 3.2% the prior month.

A customer pays cash for a container of fresh fruit from a street vendor along Hollywood Blvd on July 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. US consumer price inflation surged 9.1 percent over the past 12 months to June, the fastest increase since November 1981, according to government data released on July 13. The Labor Department reported that the consumer price index jumped 1.3 percent in June driven by record-high gasoline prices.

What is the Fed interest rate today?

After slashing a key interest rate by a half point in September, Fed officials signaled they’ll likely lower it by a quarter point at each of their final two meetings this year as long as inflation continues to soften. That would reduce the rate from about 4.8% to about 4.3%.

With inflation seemingly headed to the Fed’s 2% target, it likely would take an unusually weak, or strong, labor market to alter officials’ blueprint for quarter point rate cuts, Bank of America wrote in a note to clients. U.S. employers unexpectedly added a booming 254,000 jobs in September, calming fears of substantially weakening employment growth and a possible recession.

From March 2022 to July 2023, the Fed raised its benchmark short-term rate from near zero to a 23-year high of 5% to 5.25% to help wrestle down inflation.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CPI report for September shows inflation numbers easing again