Indian Exchange Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

The Indian stock market has remained stable over the past week, but it has shown impressive growth with a 45% increase over the past year and earnings expected to grow by 16% annually. In this buoyant environment, stocks with high insider ownership can be particularly appealing as they often indicate confidence from those who know the company best.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In India

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 28.9% Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.6% 29.8% Pitti Engineering (BSE:513519) 33.6% 28.0% Shivalik Bimetal Controls (BSE:513097) 19.5% 28.7% Jupiter Wagons (NSEI:JWL) 11.1% 27.2% Rajratan Global Wire (BSE:517522) 19.8% 33.5% Dixon Technologies (India) (NSEI:DIXON) 24.9% 34.5% Paisalo Digital (BSE:532900) 16.3% 23.8% JNK India (NSEI:JNKINDIA) 23.8% 31.8% Aether Industries (NSEI:AETHER) 31.1% 39.8%

Click here to see the full list of 83 stocks from our Fast Growing Indian Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Hindware Home Innovation Limited operates in India, focusing on consumer appliances, retail, and building products with a market capitalization of approximately ₹33.65 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through its building products segment at ₹23.55 billion, followed by consumer appliances at ₹4.22 billion, and retail business contributing ₹0.24 billion.

Insider Ownership: 15.1%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 70.4% p.a.

Hindware Home Innovation, a company with high insider ownership, recently appointed Naveen Malik as CEO, signaling potential strategic shifts. Despite a decrease in dividends and lower profit margins compared to the previous year, Hindware is expected to see substantial earnings growth of 70.4% annually over the next three years. The company's revenue growth forecasts also outpace the broader Indian market. However, challenges remain as interest payments are not well covered by earnings, indicating financial pressures.

NSEI:HINDWAREAP Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Sansera Engineering Limited specializes in manufacturing and selling high-precision components for both automotive and non-automotive sectors across India, Europe, the United States, and other international markets, with a market capitalization of ₹74.61 billion.

Operations: The company generates ₹28.11 billion from the manufacture of precision-engineered components.

Insider Ownership: 34.9%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 23.6% p.a.

Sansera Engineering, with its strong insider involvement, is poised for significant growth, expecting a 23.6% annual increase in earnings, outpacing the broader Indian market's 15.8%. Although it carries a high level of debt which could be a concern, its revenue growth forecast at 14.3% annually also exceeds market expectations. Recent leadership changes and consistent shareholder communications suggest strategic positioning to leverage these growth forecasts effectively.

NSEI:SANSERA Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Tega Industries Limited specializes in designing, manufacturing, and installing process equipment and accessories for the mineral processing, mining, and material handling industries, with a market capitalization of approximately ₹119.46 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through two segments: Equipments, which brought in ₹2.06 billion, and Consumables, accounting for ₹12.91 billion.

Insider Ownership: 19%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 23.3% p.a.

Tega Industries, demonstrating robust insider engagement, is projected to see its earnings grow by 23.32% annually, surpassing the Indian market's average of 15.8%. This growth is supported by a strong increase in revenues at a rate of 16.2% per year, also outperforming the market forecast of 9.6%. Recent appointments and consistent shareholder interactions underline a strategic focus on leveraging these growth metrics effectively, despite not having any significant insider buying or selling in the past three months.

NSEI:TEGA Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

