Indian Exchange Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership June 2024

The Indian stock market has shown remarkable growth, climbing 2.7% in the last week and an impressive 45% over the past year, with earnings projected to grow by 16% annually. In this buoyant environment, stocks with high insider ownership can be particularly appealing as they often indicate a strong alignment between company management and shareholder interests.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In India

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 28.9% Pitti Engineering (BSE:513519) 33.6% 28.0% Rajratan Global Wire (BSE:517522) 19.8% 33.5% Dixon Technologies (India) (NSEI:DIXON) 24.9% 33.5% Happiest Minds Technologies (NSEI:HAPPSTMNDS) 37.8% 22.9% Jupiter Wagons (NSEI:JWL) 11.1% 27.2% Paisalo Digital (BSE:532900) 16.3% 23.8% JNK India (NSEI:JNKINDIA) 23.8% 31.8% Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (NSEI:APOLLOHOSP) 10.4% 33.1% Pricol (NSEI:PRICOLLTD) 25.5% 26.9%

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited operates in the healthcare sector, specializing in cancer and fertility services, with a market capitalization of approximately ₹54.50 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through setting up and managing hospitals and medical diagnostic services, totaling ₹18.59 billion.

Insider Ownership: 13.8%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 11.8% p.a.

HealthCare Global Enterprises, a key player in the Indian healthcare sector, has demonstrated robust financial performance with a significant increase in quarterly sales and net income as of Q4 2024. Despite high insider ownership, the founder has no plans to alter his stake amidst potential acquisition interest from major investors like Temasek. The company's earnings are expected to grow substantially over the next three years, outpacing average market growth. However, its ability to cover interest payments is weak, posing a financial risk.

NSEI:HCG Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Nazara Technologies Limited is a company that operates a gaming and sports media platform both in India and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately ₹66.01 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through three segments: Gaming (₹4.06 billion), E-Sports (₹6.32 billion), and AD Tech Business (₹1.04 billion).

Insider Ownership: 22.5%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 16% p.a.

Nazara Technologies, an Indian gaming and sports media company, has seen earnings grow by 72.2% over the past year with forecasts suggesting a further 23.37% annual increase. Despite high insider ownership, the company's share price remains volatile. Recent strategic moves include bidding for Smaaash Entertainment to expand its entertainment offerings, supported by a significant fund allocated for mergers and acquisitions aimed at boosting its game development division’s revenue to ₹10 billion by FY25.

NSEI:NAZARA Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Praj Industries Limited specializes in bio-based technologies and engineering solutions globally, with a market capitalization of approximately ₹128.63 billion.

Operations: The company generates ₹34.66 billion in revenue from its Process and Project Engineering segment.

Insider Ownership: 29.0%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 16.6% p.a.

Praj Industries, a key Indian company in the bio-energy sector, has demonstrated robust earnings growth of 34.6% annually over the past five years. Forecasted to grow earnings by 19.82% per year and revenue by 16.6% per year, it outpaces the broader Indian market's growth rates. However, its dividend coverage is weak, with recent dividends not well supported by cash flows despite a proposed increase to INR 6 per share this fiscal year. Insider activity has been mixed with no substantial buying reported recently.

NSEI:PRAJIND Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Key Takeaways

