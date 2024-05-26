Should Income Investors Look At Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Coca-Cola HBC's shares on or after the 30th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.93 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed €0.93 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Coca-Cola HBC has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current share price of UK£27.82. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Coca-Cola HBC paid out 54% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 37% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Coca-Cola HBC earnings per share are up 7.5% per annum over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Coca-Cola HBC has increased its dividend at approximately 10% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Coca-Cola HBC? Earnings per share growth has been modest and Coca-Cola HBC paid out over half of its profits and less than half of its free cash flow, although both payout ratios are within normal limits. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Coca-Cola HBC's dividend merits.

In light of that, while Coca-Cola HBC has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example - Coca-Cola HBC has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

