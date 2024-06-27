Advertisement
Canada markets close in 28 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,931.43
    +137.53 (+0.63%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,478.19
    +0.29 (+0.01%)
     

  • DOW

    39,127.37
    -0.43 (-0.00%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7304
    +0.0005 (+0.07%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    81.95
    +1.05 (+1.30%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    84,190.08
    +981.73 (+1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,283.26
    +17.11 (+1.35%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,337.70
    +24.50 (+1.06%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,031.72
    +13.60 (+0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2880
    -0.0280 (-0.65%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,854.00
    +48.85 (+0.27%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.35
    -0.20 (-1.59%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,179.68
    -45.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,341.54
    -325.53 (-0.82%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6820
    -0.0011 (-0.16%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS TRADE MIXED AS MICRON WEIGHS, WITH DATA IN FOCUS

Chewy, Petco shares soar as 'Roaring Kitty' posts dog image on X

IMF says US needs to tackle debt despite robust growth

Reuters
·1 min read
International Monetary Fund logo is seen outside the headquarters building

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Thursday called on the U.S. to raise taxes to curb rising debt levels while applauding "robust, dynamic" growth in the world's largest economy and progress towards bringing inflation under control.

The IMF said in a closing statement for its "Article IV" review of U.S. economic policies that high deficits and debt "create a growing risk to the U.S. and global economy, potentially feeding into higher fiscal financing costs and a growing risk to the smooth rollover of maturing obligations."

The IMF's statement slightly revised down its 2024 U.S. GDP growth forecast to 2.6% from the 2.7% forecast in the global lender's World Economic Outlook in April.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao)