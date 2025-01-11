I'm Nearing Retirement at 62. How Should I Arrange My Portfolio at This Point?

A man who is approaching retirement reviews his investment portfolio.

For many people, retiring feels like crossing a finish line. You have spent your working years building wealth, and now it’s time to manage and spend that money. By and large, this is true – your financial perspective will change significantly once you no longer have a normal stream of income. However, it’s important to remember that retirement involves many of the same concerns and focuses that you’ve always had with your money, from tax planning, household budgeting and even inflation.

Your asset allocation and portfolio composition remain just as important in retirement as they were during your working years. And if you’re 62 and planning to retire soon, structuring your portfolio appropriately is paramount to ensuring your money lasts.

Continue Investing for a Balance of Growth and Security

Retirees in America can expect an average lifespan in their 80s. This depends on several factors, but ultimately if you are 62 you should anticipate living another 20-25 years, and hopefully significantly more.

This means that you need to plan for longevity and continued portfolio growth. One of the essential issues here will be to find a good balance between risk management and accumulation. You want to keep this money safe, but you don’t want it to spend the next 25 years languishing in a savings account, earning less interest than some investments can offer.

One approach, for example, is to break your portfolio into sections or buckets based on your wants, needs and capacity for growth. Calculate the monthly budget you will need for necessities, then plan to generate that income through secure assets like bonds or annuities. Take another section of your portfolio and earmark it for your lifestyle – the money you want but could (literally) live without, and invest that in a more mixed collection of secure and growth assets.

Take the remainder and put it into a long-term growth portfolio more focused on equities. This is your future money, the growth that will keep building your wealth against future spending and inflation.

Whichever way you choose to structure your portfolio, the core issue is to balance your competing needs for security and growth. Use more secure assets to pay the bills and use more speculative assets to build ongoing wealth, because retirement is not the end of your money management. It’s just the next phase of it.

