Hyundai recalls 2023: Check the full list of models recalled this year

Over 2.6 million Hyundai vehicles have been recalled this year for various problems.

As of Dec. 21, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced more than a dozen recalls affecting commercial vehicles in 2023, spanning several different models.

USA TODAY tracks car recalls from Hyundai and other manufacturers in an automotive recall database, which compiles the latest car and motor vehicle recalls from the NHTSA. You can look up recalls for your vehicle using the make, model or year.

Here's what to know about all the Hyundai recalls in 2023.

Jan. 25 recall: Santa Fe Plug-In Hydrid

Potential vehicles affected: 326

Models affected: Certain 2022 Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid vehicles.

Problem causing recall: According to an NHTSA report, these vehicles' fuel tanks have not been molded correctly, which can cause a fuel leak. Read more.

Jan. 31 recall: Tucson and Santa Cruz

Potential vehicles affected: 16,104

Models affected: Certain 2022 Tucson and 2022-2023 Santa Cruz vehicles

Problem causing recall: Roof moldings may detach, says a NHTSA report. Read more.

Feb. 16 recall: Genesis GV80, Genesis G80, Genesis GV70, Genesis GV60

Potential vehicles affected: 65,517

Models affected: Certain 2020-2023 Genesis GV80, 2021-2023 Genesis G80, 2022-2023 Genesis GV70, and 2023 Genesis GV60 vehicles.

Problem causing recall: NHTSA says that if these vehicles get into a crash, then the seat belt pretensioners in the front driver-side and/or passenger side may blow up. Read more.

Feb. 28 recall: Veloster

Potential vehicles affected: 26,169

Models affected: Certain 2012-2013 Veloster vehicles.

Problem causing recall: A leakage of highly conductive liquid into the Reverse Park Aid Sensor (RPAS) has the potential to cause an electrical short circuit, according to an NHTSA report. Read more.

March 17 recall: Santa Fe, Santa Fe HEV, Santa Fe Plug-in HEV

Potential vehicles affected: 584,784

Models affected: Certain 2019-2023 Santa Fe, 2021-2023 Santa Fe HEV, 2022-2023 Santa Fe Plug-in HEV and Santa Cruz vehicles.

Problem causing recall: If these vehicles have a tow hitch harness fit as original or bought through a Hyundai dealership, then water may accumulate on the tow hitch harness module printed circuit board (PCB) may cause an electrical short, which can result in a fire, says a NHTSA report. Read more.

March 17 recall: Palisade

Potential vehicles affected: 167,085

Models affected: Certain 2021-2023 Palisade vehicles.

Problem causing recall: If it is snowing or ice is present on the windshield, then the windshield wiper motor may not work, according to an NHTSA report. Read more.

March 28 recall: Genesis G90

Potential vehicles affected: 575

Models affected: Certain 2023 Genesis G90 vehicles.

Problem causing recall: The front driver-side, passenger-side, and rear seat belt pretensioners could explode if the vehicle crashes, says an NHTSA report. Read more.

April 26 recall: Genesis GV60

Potential vehicles affected: 1,790

Models affected: Certain 2023 Genesis GV60 vehicles.

Problem causing recall: If these vehicles have an all-wheel drive powertrain system, the driveshafts may break. This can cause the drive power to stop according to a NHTSA report. Read more.

June 8 recall: Palisade

Potential vehicles affected: 322

Models affected: 2023 Palisade vehicles.

Problem causing recall: These vehicles may have a faulty brake booster diaphragm. This can cause an internal vacuum leak, which can result in a crash, says a NHTSA report. Read more.

July 27 recall: Palisade, Tucson, Sonata, Elantra, and Kona

Potential vehicles affected: 52,109

Models affected: Certain 2023-2024 Palisade Tucson, 2023 Sonata, Elantra, and Kona vehicles.

Problem causing recall: The Idle Stop & Go oil pump's electronic controller may have broken parts, leading to the pump controller getting too hot, according to an NHTSA report. Read more.

Aug. 4 recall: Tucson

Potential vehicles affected: 30

Models affected: Certain 2024 Tucson vehicles.

Problem causing recall: The NHTSA says the recalled vehicles fail to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 110, "Tire Selection and Rims." Read more.

Aug. 4 recall: Genesis

Potential vehicles affected: 168

Models affected: Certain 2023 Genesis GV60 vehicles.

Problem causing recall: The NHTSA says the vehicles fail to comply with federal requirements for crash protection and seat belt assemblies. Read more.

Aug. 18 recall: Elantra HEV

Potential vehicles affected: 37,997

Models affected: Certain 2021-2023 Elantra HEV vehicles.

Problem causing recall: The motor control unit may have an error within the software. This can cause these vehicles to accelerate after the brake is released, says a NHTSA report. Read more.

Aug. 25 recall: Palisade

Potential vehicles affected: 63

Models affected: Certain 2024 Palisade vehicles equipped with dark premium suede seats.

Problem causing recall: The NHTSA says these vehicles could potentially fail to detect an occupant and deactivate the passenger-side front air bags. Read more.

Sept. 11 recall: Genesis G80, GV80, and Genesis GV70

Potential vehicles affected: 19,272

Models affected: Certain 2021-2022 Genesis G80, GV80, and 2022 Genesis GV70 vehicles.

Problem causing recall: The fuel pump may not work and cause a loss in drive power, according to a NHTSA report. Read more.

Sept. 22 recall: Elantra, Genesis Coupe, Sonata Hybrid, Accent, Azera, Veloster, Elantra Coupe, Santa Fe, Equus, Veracruz, Tucson, Tucson Fuel Cell, Santa Fe Sport

Potential vehicles affected: 1,642,551

Models affected: Certain 2011-2015 Elantra, Genesis Coupe, Sonata Hybrid, 2012-2015 Accent, Azera, Veloster, 2013-2015 Elantra Coupe, Santa Fe, 2014-2015 Equus, 2010-2012 Veracruz, 2010-2013 Tucson, 2015 Tucson Fuel Cell, and 2013 Santa Fe Sport vehicles.

Problem causing recall: These vehicles' Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) can spill brake fluid internally and cause an electrical short. This can cause an engine compartment fire while parked or driving, says a NHTSA report. Read more.

Sept. 22 recall: Kona

Potential vehicles affected: 2,354

Models affected: 2024 Kona vehicles.

Problem causing recall: The seat belts at the rear right and left seats may not work properly. This violates the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard numbers 208, "Occupation Crash Protection," and 209, "Seat Belt Assemblies," according to an NHTSA report. Read more.

