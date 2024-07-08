Hypoport Leads Three German Exchange Growth Stocks With High Insider Ownership

Amidst a backdrop of moderate gains in the German DAX and broader European indices, investors are keenly observing market trends and economic signals. In such a climate, growth companies with high insider ownership in Germany present an intriguing focus, as high insider stakes often suggest confidence in the company's future from those who know it best.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Germany

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth pferdewetten.de (XTRA:EMH) 26.8% 75.4% Deutsche Beteiligungs (XTRA:DBAN) 39.1% 31.6% YOC (XTRA:YOC) 24.8% 21.8% NAGA Group (XTRA:N4G) 14.1% 79.2% Exasol (XTRA:EXL) 25.3% 105.4% Alelion Energy Systems (DB:2FZ) 37.4% 106.6% Stratec (XTRA:SBS) 30.9% 21.9% elumeo (XTRA:ELB) 25.8% 99.1% Your Family Entertainment (DB:RTV) 17.5% 116.8% Friedrich Vorwerk Group (XTRA:VH2) 18% 30.4%

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Hypoport SE is a technology-based financial service provider in Germany, with a market capitalization of approximately €2.04 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue through its Credit Platform and Insurance Platform segments, with respective earnings of €155.60 million and €66.29 million.

Insider Ownership: 35.1%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 31.9% p.a.

Hypoport SE, a growth-oriented company with significant insider ownership, demonstrates robust financial performance and promising future prospects. Recently reporting a substantial increase in quarterly sales to €107.47 million and net income to €3.04 million, the company has shown impressive earnings growth of 240.5% over the past year. Despite lower than desired forecasted Return on Equity at 9.1%, Hypoport's revenue and earnings are expected to outpace the German market significantly, with projected annual revenue growth of 13.4% and earnings growth of 31.9%.

XTRA:HYQ Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Redcare Pharmacy NV is an online pharmacy operating across the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, and France with a market capitalization of approximately €2.74 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through its operations in the DACH region (€1.62 billion) and other international markets (€0.37 billion).

Insider Ownership: 17.7%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 47.4% p.a.

Redcare Pharmacy, poised for growth with high insider ownership, is trading at a significant discount of 37.5% below its estimated fair value. Despite a forecasted low Return on Equity of 7.5% in three years, the company's revenue is expected to grow by 17.1% annually, outpacing the German market's 5.2%. Recent earnings reports show an improvement with sales reaching €560.22 million and a reduced net loss from the previous year, indicating positive momentum despite past shareholder dilution and high share price volatility.

XTRA:RDC Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Zalando SE is an online retailer specializing in fashion and lifestyle products, with a market capitalization of approximately €6.12 billion.

Operations: The company generates €10.40 billion in revenue from its online fashion and lifestyle platform.

Insider Ownership: 10.4%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 26.6% p.a.

Zalando SE, reflecting a mixed outlook as a growth company with high insider ownership in Germany, reported a net loss of €8.9 million in Q1 2024 but is trading at 52.9% below its fair value estimate. Despite modest sales growth projections between 0% and 5% for the year, earnings are expected to grow significantly at an annual rate of 26.6%, outpacing the broader German market forecast of 18.8%. However, its projected Return on Equity remains low at 12.7%, indicating potential challenges in achieving higher profitability.

XTRA:ZAL Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

