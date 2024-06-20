HSBC names Goldman Sachs veteran as global head of institutional client group

(Reuters) - HSBC said on Thursday it had appointed Goldman Sachs veteran Danielle Johnson as the global head of its institutional client group within the global banking and markets business, effective June 3.

Johnson spent over 20 years at Goldman Sachs, where she served as a senior relationship manager covering asset managers, banks and hedge funds. She was also the co-head of U.S. equity sales at the investment bank.

In her new role, Johnson will be responsible for strengthening the coverage of institutional clients, with a focus on Western-headquartered customers who conduct business globally, the bank said in its release.

She will be based in New York City and report to Lisa McGeough and Gerry Keefe, the co-heads of HSBC's global banking coverage.

"Danielle's impressive experience in banking will be pivotal as we focus on the highest-potential client partnerships to deepen our institutional relationships and increase market share," McGeough said.

Johnson joins HSBC after having served as the head of global distribution and private capital markets at U.S. crypto financial services firm Galaxy Digital.

Prior to this, she worked at Credit Suisse as a senior relationship manager and co-head of Americas equities as well as its head of venture capital coverage.

(Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)