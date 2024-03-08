Housing Starts Due in Canada Next Week
Monday
U.S.
Featured Earnings
Caseys General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) (Q3) EPS of $2.06, compared to $2.36 in the prior-year quarter.
Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) (Q2) EPS of $6.08, compared to $5.16 in the prior-year quarter.
Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) (Q4) EPS for loss of 34 cents, compared to loss of 40 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
Altus Group Ltd (T.AIF) (Q4) EPS of five cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.
Ballard Power Systems Inc (T.BLDP) (Q4) EPS for loss of 17 cents, compared to loss of 29 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Endeavour Silver Corp. (T.EDR) (Q4) EPS for loss of two cents, compared to loss of four cents in the prior-year quarter.
STEP Energy Services Ltd. (T.STEP) (Q4) EPS for loss of eight cents, compared to gain of 28 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Tuesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
NFIB optimism index (Feb.)
Consumer price index (Feb.)
Monthly U.S. federal budget (Feb.)
Featured Earnings
International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) (Q3) EPS of 45 cents, compared to 40 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) (Q1) EPS for gain of $1.24, compared to loss of $2.49 in the prior-year quarter.
Guess? Inc (NYSE:GES) (Q1) EPS of $1.55, compared to $1.74 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
Copperleaf Technologies Inc (T.CPLF) (Q4) EPS for loss of 13 cents, compared to loss of seven cents in the prior-year quarter.
Gamehost Inc. (T.GH) (Q2) EPS of 26 cents, compared to 27 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Information Services Corporation (T.ISV) (Q4) EPS of 44 cents, compared to 46 cents the prior-year quarter.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (T.LIF) (Q1) EPS of 96 cents, compared to 77 cents the prior-year quarter.
Transcontinental Inc. (T.TCL.A) (Q1) EPS of 32 cents, compared to 83 cents the prior-year quarter.
Wednesday
U.S.
Featured Earnings
Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) (Q1) EPS of $2.21, compared to $2.12 in the prior-year quarter.
Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) (Q4) EPS of $2.66, compared to $2.04 in the prior-year quarter.
Uipath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) (Q4) EPS for loss of four cents, compared to loss of three cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
Canada Nickel Company Inc. (V.CNC) (Q2) EPS for loss of 0.3 cents, compared to loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter.
North American Construction Group Ltd. (T.NOA) (Q4) EPS of $1.02 compared to 39 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Cresco Labs Inc (C.CL) (Q4) EPS for loss of two cents, compared to loss of three cents in the prior-year quarter.
Thursday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Weekly jobless claims (Week of Mar. 9)
Retail Sales (Feb.)
Producer price index (Feb.)
Business inventories (Jan.)
Featured Earnings
Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) (Q3) EPS of $1.09, compared to 96 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Adobe Inc NASDAQ: ADBE (Q1) EPS of $3.57, compared to $2.97 in the prior-year quarter.
Dollar General Corp (NYSE: DG ) (Q4) EPS of 29 cents, compared to 34 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Monthly Survey of Manufacturing (Jan.) Manufacturing sales fell 0.7% in December, mainly on lower sales of motor vehicles and chemical products.
Featured Earnings
Empire Company Limited (T.EMP.A) (Q3) EPS of 67 cents compared to 71 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (T.CFW) (Q4) EPS of 26 cents, compared to 97 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Medical Facilities Corporation (T.DR) (Q4) EPS for gain of 37 cents, compared to loss of one cent in the prior-year quarter.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (T.WPM) (Q4) EPS of 33 cents, compared to 27 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Friday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Import price index (Feb.)
Industrial production (Feb.)
Consumer Sentiment (prelim) (March)
Featured Earnings
Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) (Q2) EPS of $1.53, compared to $1.76 in the prior-year quarter.
Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) (Q4) EPS of 38 cents, compared to 24 cents in the prior-year quarter.
GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) (Q4) EPS of 58 cents, compared to 31 cents in the prior-year quarter.