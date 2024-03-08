Housing Starts Due in Canada Next Week

Monday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

Caseys General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) (Q3) EPS of $2.06, compared to $2.36 in the prior-year quarter.

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) (Q2) EPS of $6.08, compared to $5.16 in the prior-year quarter.

Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) (Q4) EPS for loss of 34 cents, compared to loss of 40 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Altus Group Ltd (T.AIF) (Q4) EPS of five cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (T.BLDP) (Q4) EPS for loss of 17 cents, compared to loss of 29 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (T.EDR) (Q4) EPS for loss of two cents, compared to loss of four cents in the prior-year quarter.

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (T.STEP) (Q4) EPS for loss of eight cents, compared to gain of 28 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

NFIB optimism index (Feb.)

Consumer price index (Feb.)

Monthly U.S. federal budget (Feb.)

Featured Earnings

International Game Technology (NYSE: IGT) (Q3) EPS of 45 cents, compared to 40 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) (Q1) EPS for gain of $1.24, compared to loss of $2.49 in the prior-year quarter.

Guess? Inc (NYSE:GES) (Q1) EPS of $1.55, compared to $1.74 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Copperleaf Technologies Inc (T.CPLF) (Q4) EPS for loss of 13 cents, compared to loss of seven cents in the prior-year quarter.

Gamehost Inc. ( T.GH) (Q2) EPS of 26 cents, compared to 27 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Information Services Corporation ( T.ISV) (Q4) EPS of 44 cents, compared to 46 cents the prior-year quarter.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ( T.LIF) (Q1) EPS of 96 cents, compared to 77 cents the prior-year quarter.

Transcontinental Inc. ( T.TCL.A) (Q1) EPS of 32 cents, compared to 83 cents the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) (Q1) EPS of $2.21, compared to $2.12 in the prior-year quarter.

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) (Q4) EPS of $2.66, compared to $2.04 in the prior-year quarter.

Story continues

Uipath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) (Q4) EPS for loss of four cents, compared to loss of three cents in the prior-year quarter.

Read:

Canada

Featured Earnings

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ( V.CNC) (Q2) EPS for loss of 0.3 cents, compared to loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter.

North American Construction Group Ltd. ( T.NOA) (Q4) EPS of $1.02 compared to 39 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Cresco Labs Inc (C.CL) (Q4) EPS for loss of two cents, compared to loss of three cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.



Economic Lookahead

Weekly jobless claims (Week of Mar. 9)

Retail Sales (Feb.)

Producer price index (Feb.)

Business inventories (Jan.)

Featured Earnings

Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) (Q3) EPS of $1.09, compared to 96 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Adobe Inc NASDAQ: ADBE (Q1) EPS of $3.57, compared to $2.97 in the prior-year quarter.

Dollar General Corp (NYSE: DG ) (Q4) EPS of 29 cents, compared to 34 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Monthly Survey of Manufacturing (Jan.) Manufacturing sales fell 0.7% in December, mainly on lower sales of motor vehicles and chemical products.

Featured Earnings

Empire Company Limited ( T.EMP.A) (Q3) EPS of 67 cents compared to 71 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. ( T.CFW) (Q4) EPS of 26 cents, compared to 97 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Medical Facilities Corporation ( T.DR) (Q4) EPS for gain of 37 cents, compared to loss of one cent in the prior-year quarter.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ( T.WPM) (Q4) EPS of 33 cents, compared to 27 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Import price index (Feb.)



Industrial production (Feb.)

Consumer Sentiment (prelim) (March)

Featured Earnings

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) (Q2) EPS of $1.53, compared to $1.76 in the prior-year quarter.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) (Q4) EPS of 38 cents, compared to 24 cents in the prior-year quarter.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) (Q4) EPS of 58 cents, compared to 31 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

CREA Stats (Feb.) Home sales activity recorded over Canadian MLS® Systems rose 3.7% between December 2023 and January 2024, building on the 7.9% month-over-month increase recorded the month prior.

International Transactions in Securities (Jan.) Canadian investors acquired an unprecedented $29.4 billion of foreign securities in December, led by a record investment in foreign shares. Meanwhile, foreign investment in Canadian securities totalled $10.4 billion, mainly in debt instruments.

Housing Starts (Feb.) Housing starts totaled 223,600 in January, compared to 249,000 in the same month last year.

Wholesale Trade (Jan.) Wholesale sales (excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain) grew 0.3% to $82.9 billion in December.

Featured Earnings

Neo Performance Materials Inc. ( T.NEO) (Q4) EPS of 11 cents, compared to nine cents in the prior-year quarter.

Perpetua Resources Corp. ( T.PPTA) (Q4) EPS for loss of 14 cents, compared to loss of four cents in the prior-year quarter.