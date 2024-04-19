Advertisement
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS OPEN MIXED AFTER ISRAEL STRIKE-FUELLED TUMBLE

Shares of Netflix, the first of the megacap techs to report, slide in early trading

Housing Market: 65 Cities Where The Average American Can Afford Rent

Angela Mae
·9 min read
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The cost of living continues to rise throughout the United States. Many of the areas where people could once afford have now become too expensive to live in. However, there are still quite a few cities where the average American can afford rent.

GOBankingRates compiled data from the 100 largest cities in America to determine where the typical American could afford rent. To be considered “affordable,” the person renting would have to be able to live there without spending more than 30% of their pre-tax income on housing.

Taking the national median household income of $75,149 — per the latest data from the 2018-2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the US Census Bureau — this means the average monthly rent would have to be $1,878 or less.

Here are the 65 cities where people can keep costs low and still afford rent. All data is up to date as of April 10, 2024.

©Zillow
©Zillow

Top 10 Cities Where Americans Can Afford Rent

Of the top 10 most affordable cities where people can still afford to rent, seven of them are in Midwestern states. This includes Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Ohio.

1. Wichita, Kansas

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,021

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $40,847

2. Toledo, Ohio

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,079

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $43,155

3. Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,126

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $45,044

4. Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,234

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $49,354

5. Detroit, Michigan

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,240

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $49,607

6. Lincoln, Nebraska

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,246

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $49,824

7. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,248

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $49,903

8. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,275

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $51,006

9. Memphis, Tennessee

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,279

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $51,178

10. Saint Louis, Missouri

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,289

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $51,561

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

#11-20 Cities Where Americans Can Afford Rent

The Midwest has long been considered a more affordable place to live, especially compared to the coastal states. So, it should come as no surprise that the next group of affordable cities includes Ohio (twice), Indiana, Missouri and Nebraska. Though it’s not technically a Midwestern state, Kentucky also makes the list twice.

11. Buffalo, New York

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,296

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $51,840

12. Cleveland, Ohio

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,306

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $52,233

13. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,307

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $52,287

14. Omaha, Nebraska

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,308

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $52,319

15. Lubbock, Texas

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,329

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $53,151

16. Indianapolis, Indiana

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,338

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $53,531

17. Louisville, Kentucky

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,371

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $54,856

18. Kansas City, Missouri

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,356

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $54,237

19. Lexington, Kentucky

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,371

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $54,856

20. Columbus, Ohio

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,379

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $55,147

©Zillow
©Zillow

21-30 Cities Where Americans Can Afford Rent

Six of the following cities are located in either South or Southwestern states. Two of them are located in the Midwestern states of Ohio and Minnesota.

21. Cincinnati, Ohio

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,383

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $55,327

22. San Antonio, Texas

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,393

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $55,700

23. Rochester, New York

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,429

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $57,152

24. Saint Paul, Minnesota

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,433

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $57,315

25. Columbia, South Carolina

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,436

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $57,444

26. Greensboro, North Carolina

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,442

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $57,669

27. Tucson, Arizona

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,443

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $57,704

28. Corpus Christi, Texas

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,450

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $58,016

29. Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,451

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $58,044

30. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,462

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $58,480

Kirk Fisher / Getty Images
Kirk Fisher / Getty Images

31-40 Cities Where Americans Can Afford Rent

Hovering around the middle of the list of cities with affordable rents are several states in the south or southwest — namely, North Carolina, Florida, Virginia, Arizona and Texas.

31. Spokane, Washington

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,466

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $58,639

32. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,473

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $58,917

33. Tallahassee, Florida

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,495

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $59,793

34. El Paso, Texas

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,504

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $60,152

35. Richmond, Virginia

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,531

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $61,244

36. Minneapolis, Minnesota

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,568

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $62,721

37. Houston, Texas

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,571

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $62,847

38. Arlington, Texas

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,591

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $63,647

39. Jacksonville, Florida

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,594

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $63,747

40. Mesa, Arizona

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,639

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $65,556

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

41-50 Cities Where Americans Can Afford Rent

The average monthly rent in the following cities is between $1,600 and $1,700 a month, and the minimum salary needed to keep housing costs to 30% or below is $65,000 to $68,000 a year. This is still below the national average salary, making the cost of living a little more affordable for the average American.

41. Baltimore, Maryland

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,641

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $65,625

42. Durham, North Carolina

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,654

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $66,162

43. New Orleans, Louisiana

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,656

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $66,252

44. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,667

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $66,693

45. Fort Worth, Texas

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,679

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $67,162

46. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,702

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $68,071

47. Phoenix, Arizona

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,705

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $68,189

48. Dallas, Texas

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,711

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $68,448

49. Las Vegas, Nevada

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,712

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $68,461

50. Austin, Texas

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,721

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $68,835

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

51-65 Cities Where Americans Can Afford Rent

The Southwestern states of Colorado and Nevada also make this list, as do some areas in the South — namely, North Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia and Georgia. You might also be surprised to find that certain areas of the Pacific Northwest are also still reasonably priced.

51. Spring, Texas

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,724

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $68,964

52. Boise, Idaho

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,738

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $69,514

53. Portland, Oregon

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,744

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $69,757

54. Vancouver, Washington

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,747

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $69,884

55. Charlotte, North Carolina

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,769

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $70,742

56. Marietta, Georgia

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,772

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $70,880

57. Plano, Texas

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,784

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $71,353

58. Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,804

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $72,174

59. Reno, Nevada

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,808

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $72,335

60. Fresno, California

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,817

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $72,694

61. Knoxville, Tennessee

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,820

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $72,795

62. Henderson, Nevada

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,839

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $73,563

63. Modesto, California

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,842

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $73,680

64. Nashville, Tennessee

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,851

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $74,040

65. Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • 2024 average monthly rent: $1,857

  • Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $74,263

Disclaimer: Photos are representational and don’t necessarily depict the city mentioned.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Housing Market: 65 Cities Where The Average American Can Afford Rent