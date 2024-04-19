Housing Market: 65 Cities Where The Average American Can Afford Rent
The cost of living continues to rise throughout the United States. Many of the areas where people could once afford have now become too expensive to live in. However, there are still quite a few cities where the average American can afford rent.
GOBankingRates compiled data from the 100 largest cities in America to determine where the typical American could afford rent. To be considered “affordable,” the person renting would have to be able to live there without spending more than 30% of their pre-tax income on housing.
Taking the national median household income of $75,149 — per the latest data from the 2018-2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the US Census Bureau — this means the average monthly rent would have to be $1,878 or less.
Here are the 65 cities where people can keep costs low and still afford rent. All data is up to date as of April 10, 2024.
Learn More: I’m a Real Estate Agent: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Unaffordable
Explore: Owe Money to the IRS? Most People Don’t Realize They Should Do This One Thing
Top 10 Cities Where Americans Can Afford Rent
Of the top 10 most affordable cities where people can still afford to rent, seven of them are in Midwestern states. This includes Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Ohio.
1. Wichita, Kansas
2024 average monthly rent: $1,021
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $40,847
2. Toledo, Ohio
2024 average monthly rent: $1,079
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $43,155
3. Fort Wayne, Indiana
2024 average monthly rent: $1,126
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $45,044
4. Tulsa, Oklahoma
2024 average monthly rent: $1,234
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $49,354
5. Detroit, Michigan
2024 average monthly rent: $1,240
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $49,607
6. Lincoln, Nebraska
2024 average monthly rent: $1,246
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $49,824
7. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
2024 average monthly rent: $1,248
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $49,903
8. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
2024 average monthly rent: $1,275
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $51,006
9. Memphis, Tennessee
2024 average monthly rent: $1,279
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $51,178
10. Saint Louis, Missouri
2024 average monthly rent: $1,289
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $51,561
Try This: 15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire
Discover More: 5 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money
Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.
#11-20 Cities Where Americans Can Afford Rent
The Midwest has long been considered a more affordable place to live, especially compared to the coastal states. So, it should come as no surprise that the next group of affordable cities includes Ohio (twice), Indiana, Missouri and Nebraska. Though it’s not technically a Midwestern state, Kentucky also makes the list twice.
11. Buffalo, New York
2024 average monthly rent: $1,296
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $51,840
12. Cleveland, Ohio
2024 average monthly rent: $1,306
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $52,233
13. Baton Rouge, Louisiana
2024 average monthly rent: $1,307
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $52,287
14. Omaha, Nebraska
2024 average monthly rent: $1,308
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $52,319
15. Lubbock, Texas
2024 average monthly rent: $1,329
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $53,151
16. Indianapolis, Indiana
2024 average monthly rent: $1,338
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $53,531
17. Louisville, Kentucky
2024 average monthly rent: $1,371
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $54,856
18. Kansas City, Missouri
2024 average monthly rent: $1,356
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $54,237
19. Lexington, Kentucky
2024 average monthly rent: $1,371
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $54,856
20. Columbus, Ohio
2024 average monthly rent: $1,379
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $55,147
Trending Now: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes
21-30 Cities Where Americans Can Afford Rent
Six of the following cities are located in either South or Southwestern states. Two of them are located in the Midwestern states of Ohio and Minnesota.
21. Cincinnati, Ohio
2024 average monthly rent: $1,383
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $55,327
22. San Antonio, Texas
2024 average monthly rent: $1,393
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $55,700
23. Rochester, New York
2024 average monthly rent: $1,429
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $57,152
24. Saint Paul, Minnesota
2024 average monthly rent: $1,433
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $57,315
25. Columbia, South Carolina
2024 average monthly rent: $1,436
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $57,444
26. Greensboro, North Carolina
2024 average monthly rent: $1,442
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $57,669
27. Tucson, Arizona
2024 average monthly rent: $1,443
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $57,704
28. Corpus Christi, Texas
2024 average monthly rent: $1,450
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $58,016
29. Albuquerque, New Mexico
2024 average monthly rent: $1,451
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $58,044
30. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
2024 average monthly rent: $1,462
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $58,480
31-40 Cities Where Americans Can Afford Rent
Hovering around the middle of the list of cities with affordable rents are several states in the south or southwest — namely, North Carolina, Florida, Virginia, Arizona and Texas.
31. Spokane, Washington
2024 average monthly rent: $1,466
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $58,639
32. Winston-Salem, North Carolina
2024 average monthly rent: $1,473
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $58,917
33. Tallahassee, Florida
2024 average monthly rent: $1,495
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $59,793
34. El Paso, Texas
2024 average monthly rent: $1,504
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $60,152
35. Richmond, Virginia
2024 average monthly rent: $1,531
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $61,244
36. Minneapolis, Minnesota
2024 average monthly rent: $1,568
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $62,721
37. Houston, Texas
2024 average monthly rent: $1,571
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $62,847
38. Arlington, Texas
2024 average monthly rent: $1,591
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $63,647
39. Jacksonville, Florida
2024 average monthly rent: $1,594
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $63,747
40. Mesa, Arizona
2024 average monthly rent: $1,639
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $65,556
41-50 Cities Where Americans Can Afford Rent
The average monthly rent in the following cities is between $1,600 and $1,700 a month, and the minimum salary needed to keep housing costs to 30% or below is $65,000 to $68,000 a year. This is still below the national average salary, making the cost of living a little more affordable for the average American.
41. Baltimore, Maryland
2024 average monthly rent: $1,641
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $65,625
42. Durham, North Carolina
2024 average monthly rent: $1,654
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $66,162
43. New Orleans, Louisiana
2024 average monthly rent: $1,656
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $66,252
44. Raleigh, North Carolina
2024 average monthly rent: $1,667
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $66,693
45. Fort Worth, Texas
2024 average monthly rent: $1,679
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $67,162
46. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
2024 average monthly rent: $1,702
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $68,071
47. Phoenix, Arizona
2024 average monthly rent: $1,705
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $68,189
48. Dallas, Texas
2024 average monthly rent: $1,711
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $68,448
49. Las Vegas, Nevada
2024 average monthly rent: $1,712
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $68,461
50. Austin, Texas
2024 average monthly rent: $1,721
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $68,835
Check Out: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes
51-65 Cities Where Americans Can Afford Rent
The Southwestern states of Colorado and Nevada also make this list, as do some areas in the South — namely, North Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia and Georgia. You might also be surprised to find that certain areas of the Pacific Northwest are also still reasonably priced.
51. Spring, Texas
2024 average monthly rent: $1,724
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $68,964
52. Boise, Idaho
2024 average monthly rent: $1,738
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $69,514
53. Portland, Oregon
2024 average monthly rent: $1,744
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $69,757
54. Vancouver, Washington
2024 average monthly rent: $1,747
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $69,884
55. Charlotte, North Carolina
2024 average monthly rent: $1,769
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $70,742
56. Marietta, Georgia
2024 average monthly rent: $1,772
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $70,880
57. Plano, Texas
2024 average monthly rent: $1,784
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $71,353
58. Colorado Springs, Colorado
2024 average monthly rent: $1,804
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $72,174
59. Reno, Nevada
2024 average monthly rent: $1,808
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $72,335
60. Fresno, California
2024 average monthly rent: $1,817
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $72,694
61. Knoxville, Tennessee
2024 average monthly rent: $1,820
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $72,795
62. Henderson, Nevada
2024 average monthly rent: $1,839
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $73,563
63. Modesto, California
2024 average monthly rent: $1,842
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $73,680
64. Nashville, Tennessee
2024 average monthly rent: $1,851
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $74,040
65. Virginia Beach, Virginia
2024 average monthly rent: $1,857
Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $74,263
Disclaimer: Photos are representational and don’t necessarily depict the city mentioned.
More From GOBankingRates
How Much Does the Average Middle-Class Person Have in Savings?
5 Reasons You Should Consider an Annuity For Your Retirement Savings
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Housing Market: 65 Cities Where The Average American Can Afford Rent