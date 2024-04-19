Housing Market: 65 Cities Where The Average American Can Afford Rent

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The cost of living continues to rise throughout the United States. Many of the areas where people could once afford have now become too expensive to live in. However, there are still quite a few cities where the average American can afford rent.

GOBankingRates compiled data from the 100 largest cities in America to determine where the typical American could afford rent. To be considered “affordable,” the person renting would have to be able to live there without spending more than 30% of their pre-tax income on housing.

Taking the national median household income of $75,149 — per the latest data from the 2018-2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the US Census Bureau — this means the average monthly rent would have to be $1,878 or less.

Here are the 65 cities where people can keep costs low and still afford rent. All data is up to date as of April 10, 2024.

Top 10 Cities Where Americans Can Afford Rent

Of the top 10 most affordable cities where people can still afford to rent, seven of them are in Midwestern states. This includes Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Ohio.

1. Wichita, Kansas

2024 average monthly rent: $1,021

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $40,847

2. Toledo, Ohio

2024 average monthly rent: $1,079

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $43,155

3. Fort Wayne, Indiana

2024 average monthly rent: $1,126

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $45,044

4. Tulsa, Oklahoma

2024 average monthly rent: $1,234

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $49,354

5. Detroit, Michigan

2024 average monthly rent: $1,240

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $49,607

6. Lincoln, Nebraska

2024 average monthly rent: $1,246

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $49,824

7. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

2024 average monthly rent: $1,248

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $49,903

8. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

2024 average monthly rent: $1,275

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $51,006

9. Memphis, Tennessee

2024 average monthly rent: $1,279

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $51,178

10. Saint Louis, Missouri

2024 average monthly rent: $1,289

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $51,561

#11-20 Cities Where Americans Can Afford Rent

The Midwest has long been considered a more affordable place to live, especially compared to the coastal states. So, it should come as no surprise that the next group of affordable cities includes Ohio (twice), Indiana, Missouri and Nebraska. Though it’s not technically a Midwestern state, Kentucky also makes the list twice.

11. Buffalo, New York

2024 average monthly rent: $1,296

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $51,840

12. Cleveland, Ohio

2024 average monthly rent: $1,306

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $52,233

13. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

2024 average monthly rent: $1,307

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $52,287

14. Omaha, Nebraska

2024 average monthly rent: $1,308

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $52,319

15. Lubbock, Texas

2024 average monthly rent: $1,329

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $53,151

16. Indianapolis, Indiana

2024 average monthly rent: $1,338

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $53,531

17. Louisville, Kentucky

2024 average monthly rent: $1,371

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $54,856

18. Kansas City, Missouri

2024 average monthly rent: $1,356

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $54,237

19. Lexington, Kentucky

2024 average monthly rent: $1,371

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $54,856

20. Columbus, Ohio

2024 average monthly rent: $1,379

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $55,147

21-30 Cities Where Americans Can Afford Rent

Six of the following cities are located in either South or Southwestern states. Two of them are located in the Midwestern states of Ohio and Minnesota.

21. Cincinnati, Ohio

2024 average monthly rent: $1,383

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $55,327

22. San Antonio, Texas

2024 average monthly rent: $1,393

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $55,700

23. Rochester, New York

2024 average monthly rent: $1,429

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $57,152

24. Saint Paul, Minnesota

2024 average monthly rent: $1,433

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $57,315

25. Columbia, South Carolina

2024 average monthly rent: $1,436

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $57,444

26. Greensboro, North Carolina

2024 average monthly rent: $1,442

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $57,669

27. Tucson, Arizona

2024 average monthly rent: $1,443

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $57,704

28. Corpus Christi, Texas

2024 average monthly rent: $1,450

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $58,016

29. Albuquerque, New Mexico

2024 average monthly rent: $1,451

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $58,044

30. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

2024 average monthly rent: $1,462

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $58,480

31-40 Cities Where Americans Can Afford Rent

Hovering around the middle of the list of cities with affordable rents are several states in the south or southwest — namely, North Carolina, Florida, Virginia, Arizona and Texas.

31. Spokane, Washington

2024 average monthly rent: $1,466

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $58,639

32. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

2024 average monthly rent: $1,473

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $58,917

33. Tallahassee, Florida

2024 average monthly rent: $1,495

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $59,793

34. El Paso, Texas

2024 average monthly rent: $1,504

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $60,152

35. Richmond, Virginia

2024 average monthly rent: $1,531

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $61,244

36. Minneapolis, Minnesota

2024 average monthly rent: $1,568

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $62,721

37. Houston, Texas

2024 average monthly rent: $1,571

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $62,847

38. Arlington, Texas

2024 average monthly rent: $1,591

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $63,647

39. Jacksonville, Florida

2024 average monthly rent: $1,594

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $63,747

40. Mesa, Arizona

2024 average monthly rent: $1,639

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $65,556

41-50 Cities Where Americans Can Afford Rent

The average monthly rent in the following cities is between $1,600 and $1,700 a month, and the minimum salary needed to keep housing costs to 30% or below is $65,000 to $68,000 a year. This is still below the national average salary, making the cost of living a little more affordable for the average American.

41. Baltimore, Maryland

2024 average monthly rent: $1,641

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $65,625

42. Durham, North Carolina

2024 average monthly rent: $1,654

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $66,162

43. New Orleans, Louisiana

2024 average monthly rent: $1,656

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $66,252

44. Raleigh, North Carolina

2024 average monthly rent: $1,667

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $66,693

45. Fort Worth, Texas

2024 average monthly rent: $1,679

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $67,162

46. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

2024 average monthly rent: $1,702

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $68,071

47. Phoenix, Arizona

2024 average monthly rent: $1,705

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $68,189

48. Dallas, Texas

2024 average monthly rent: $1,711

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $68,448

49. Las Vegas, Nevada

2024 average monthly rent: $1,712

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $68,461

50. Austin, Texas

2024 average monthly rent: $1,721

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $68,835

51-65 Cities Where Americans Can Afford Rent

The Southwestern states of Colorado and Nevada also make this list, as do some areas in the South — namely, North Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia and Georgia. You might also be surprised to find that certain areas of the Pacific Northwest are also still reasonably priced.

51. Spring, Texas

2024 average monthly rent: $1,724

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $68,964

52. Boise, Idaho

2024 average monthly rent: $1,738

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $69,514

53. Portland, Oregon

2024 average monthly rent: $1,744

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $69,757

54. Vancouver, Washington

2024 average monthly rent: $1,747

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $69,884

55. Charlotte, North Carolina

2024 average monthly rent: $1,769

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $70,742

56. Marietta, Georgia

2024 average monthly rent: $1,772

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $70,880

57. Plano, Texas

2024 average monthly rent: $1,784

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $71,353

58. Colorado Springs, Colorado

2024 average monthly rent: $1,804

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $72,174

59. Reno, Nevada

2024 average monthly rent: $1,808

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $72,335

60. Fresno, California

2024 average monthly rent: $1,817

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $72,694

61. Knoxville, Tennessee

2024 average monthly rent: $1,820

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $72,795

62. Henderson, Nevada

2024 average monthly rent: $1,839

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $73,563

63. Modesto, California

2024 average monthly rent: $1,842

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $73,680

64. Nashville, Tennessee

2024 average monthly rent: $1,851

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $74,040

65. Virginia Beach, Virginia

2024 average monthly rent: $1,857

Minimum salary needed to afford rent: $74,263

Disclaimer: Photos are representational and don’t necessarily depict the city mentioned.

