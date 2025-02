25 Places To Buy a Home If You Want It To Gain Value

gorodenkoff / iStock/Getty Images

Many financial experts agree that purchasing a house is a solid investment. As you pay down your mortgage debt, you’ll gain equity in your home. Also, in general, the value of a home goes up over time.

Of course, some places are better than others to buy a home if you want to gain value faster. To find out the best places to buy a house in the U.S. to gain value, GOBankingRates referenced home value data from Zillow for 2019, 2023 and 2024 and the five-year and one-year percentage changes for various cities in the U.S.

The national average home value in the U.S. for 2019 was $228,565. In 2023 it was $333,206, and in January 2024 it was $343,951. That equals a 50% percentage change in home value over five years and a 3% percentage change over one year.

Here are 25 cities where you should consider buying a home to experience a jump in value.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Atlantic City, New Jersey

January 2019 Home Value: $108,092

January 2023 Home Value: $188,703

January 2024 Home Value: $218,761

5 Year % Change: 102%

1 Year % Change: 16%

Daniel Case / Wikimedia Commons

Waterbury, Connecticut

January 2019 Home Value: $124,467

January 2023 Home Value: $217,365

January 2024 Home Value: $249,073

5 Year % Change: 100%

1 Year % Change: 15%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lewiston, Maine

January 2019 Home Value: $143,963

January 2023 Home Value: $242,023

January 2024 Home Value: $274,687

5 Year % Change: 91%

1 Year % Change: 14%

leekris / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mercedes, Texas

January 2019 Home Value: $64,507

January 2023 Home Value: $109,088

January 2024 Home Value: $123,572

5 Year % Change: 92%

1 Year % Change: 13%

Alexander Farnsworth / Getty Images

Torrington, Connecticut

January 2019 Home Value: $141,705

January 2023 Home Value: $224,068

January 2024 Home Value: $255,834

5 Year % Change: 81%

1 Year % Change: 14%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Irvington, New Jersey

January 2019 Home Value: $178,726

January 2023 Home Value: $326,852

January 2024 Home Value: $359,441

5 Year % Change: 101%

1 Year % Change: 10%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Elizabeth, New Jersey

January 2019 Home Value: $284,994

January 2023 Home Value: $434,543

January 2024 Home Value: $498,548

5 Year % Change: 75%

1 Year % Change: 15%

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Knoxville, Tennessee

January 2019 Home Value: $182,043

January 2023 Home Value: $304,065

January 2024 Home Value: $341,351

5 Year % Change: 88%

1 Year % Change: 12%