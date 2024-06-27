Hoshine Silicon Industry And Two Other Growth Stocks With High Insider Ownership On Chinese Exchange

Amidst a backdrop of fluctuating economic indicators and a cooling property sector, China's market presents a complex landscape for investors. In such an environment, growth companies with high insider ownership, like Hoshine Silicon Industry, can offer unique stability and potential due to the alignment of management’s interests with shareholder values.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In China

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Zhejiang Jolly PharmaceuticalLTD (SZSE:300181) 24% 22.3% KEBODA TECHNOLOGY (SHSE:603786) 12.8% 25.1% Suzhou Shijing Environmental TechnologyLtd (SZSE:301030) 22% 54.9% Ningbo Deye Technology Group (SHSE:605117) 24.8% 28.5% Cubic Sensor and InstrumentLtd (SHSE:688665) 10.1% 34.3% Anhui Huaheng Biotechnology (SHSE:688639) 31.5% 28.4% Sineng ElectricLtd (SZSE:300827) 36.5% 39.8% Arctech Solar Holding (SHSE:688408) 38.6% 25.8% Fujian Wanchen Biotechnology Group (SZSE:300972) 14.9% 75.9% UTour Group (SZSE:002707) 24% 33.1%

Click here to see the full list of 366 stocks from our Fast Growing Chinese Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Hoshine Silicon Industry Co., Ltd. operates in the production and sale of silicon-based materials both domestically and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥55.30 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue from the production and sale of silicon-based materials across both domestic and international markets.

Insider Ownership: 32.6%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 31.7% p.a.

Hoshine Silicon Industry, despite recent removals from major indices, shows a robust growth trajectory with forecasted earnings increasing by 31.69% annually. However, its Q1 2023 financials reflect a downturn with net income and revenue dropping to CNY 527.84 million and CNY 5,415.87 million respectively from higher figures last year. The firm's Price-To-Earnings ratio stands at an attractive 26.4x compared to the broader Chinese market's 28.4x, although concerns about debt coverage and declining profit margins could pose challenges ahead.

SHSE:603260 Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Suzhou Novosense Microelectronics Co., Ltd. is a company that specializes in the development and manufacturing of integrated circuits and sensors, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥14.85 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue from the development and manufacturing of integrated circuits and sensors.

Insider Ownership: 25.1%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 109.5% p.a.

Suzhou Novosense Microelectronics, a key player in the automotive microelectronics sector, is anticipated to transition into profitability within three years, with earnings expected to surge by 109.5% annually. Despite a highly volatile share price and a recent substantial net loss of CNY 150.03 million in Q1 2024, the company's revenue growth is projected at 34% per year, outpacing the Chinese market average. Recent product launches in advanced automotive systems underscore its innovative edge but return on equity remains low at 2.4%.

SHSE:688052 Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Intco Medical Technology Co., Ltd. is a company based in China that specializes in the R&D, production, and marketing of medical consumables and equipment, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥16.49 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from the production and sale of medical consumables, health care equipment, and physiotherapy care products.

Insider Ownership: 36%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 33% p.a.

Intco Medical Technology has demonstrated a significant turnaround with first quarter sales reaching CNY 2.20 billion, up from CNY 1.57 billion year-over-year, and a shift to a net income of CNY 238.2 million from a previous net loss. Despite recent dividend cuts to CNY 0.08 per 10 shares, the company's revenue and earnings growth are outpacing market averages at rates of 22.6% and 33% respectively, supported by competitive pricing relative to industry peers.

SZSE:300677 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Summing It All Up

