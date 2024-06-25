Hooters closes underperforming restaurants around US: See list of closing locations
Hooters has permanently closed several "underperforming" restaurants.
A "select number" of restaurants have closed due to "pressure from current market conditions," the chain said in a statement to USA TODAY Monday.
The chain said it is continuing to open locations domestically and internationally while launching Hooters frozen products at grocery stores.
"Ensuring the well-being of our staff is our priority in these rare instances," the statement reads. "This brand of 41 years remains highly resilient and relevant. We look forward to continuing to serve our guests at home, on the go and at our restaurants here in the U.S. and around the globe."
The company did not clarify which locations will shutdown or share a timeline for the closures, but USA TODAY Network reporters around the nation found dozens of Hooters restaurants shuttered this week, including in Florida, Texas, Kentucky and Indiana.
Which Hooters locations are closed?
Here's what we know so far about which Hooters locations are closing, based on reports from around the USA TODAY Network and local media outlets.
This list may update as more closures are reported.
Florida
Comparing last year's list of Hooters locations in Florida versus the current one, and checking Google listings, these Hooters have closed in Florida.
Hooters, Gainesville, 3105 SW 34th St.
Hooters, Lakeland, 3437 South Florida Ave.
Hooters, Orange Park, 1740 Wells Road
Hooters, West Palm Beach, 2020 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd.
Indiana
Hooters, Clarksville, 941 E. Lewis and Clark Pwky
Kentucky
Hooters, Louisville, 4948 Dixie Highway
Maryland
Hooters, Baltimore, 301 Light St # 1445
Texas
The following Hooters locations in Texas have closed:
Hooters, Bryan, 960 N. Earl Rudder Fwy
Hooters, Lubbock, 4950 S. Loop 289
Hooters, McAllen, 410 E. Expressway 83
Hooters, San Angelo, 4384 Sherwood Way
Hooters, Seabrook, 1818 NASA Road 1
Hooters, Wichita Falls, 3701 Call Field Rd.
