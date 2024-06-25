Hooters closes underperforming restaurants around US: See list of closing locations

A sign Monday, June 24, 2024, at Hooters in San Angelo announcing its closing at an unspecified time.

Hooters has permanently closed several "underperforming" restaurants.

A "select number" of restaurants have closed due to "pressure from current market conditions," the chain said in a statement to USA TODAY Monday.

The chain said it is continuing to open locations domestically and internationally while launching Hooters frozen products at grocery stores.

"Ensuring the well-being of our staff is our priority in these rare instances," the statement reads. "This brand of 41 years remains highly resilient and relevant. We look forward to continuing to serve our guests at home, on the go and at our restaurants here in the U.S. and around the globe."

ADVERTISEMENT

The company did not clarify which locations will shutdown or share a timeline for the closures, but USA TODAY Network reporters around the nation found dozens of Hooters restaurants shuttered this week, including in Florida, Texas, Kentucky and Indiana.

Hooters closing some restaurants: Hooters closing underperforming restaurants due to 'current market conditions'

Which Hooters locations are closed?

Here's what we know so far about which Hooters locations are closing, based on reports from around the USA TODAY Network and local media outlets.

This list may update as more closures are reported.

Florida

Comparing last year's list of Hooters locations in Florida versus the current one, and checking Google listings, these Hooters have closed in Florida.

Indiana

Hooters, Clarksville, 941 E. Lewis and Clark Pwky

Kentucky

Hooters, Louisville, 4948 Dixie Highway

Maryland

Hooters, Baltimore, 301 Light St # 1445

Texas

The following Hooters locations in Texas have closed:

Hooters, Bryan, 960 N. Earl Rudder Fwy

Hooters, Lubbock, 4950 S. Loop 289

Hooters, McAllen, 410 E. Expressway 83

Hooters, San Angelo, 4384 Sherwood Way

Hooters, Seabrook, 1818 NASA Road 1

Hooters, Wichita Falls, 3701 Call Field Rd.

Story continues

Contributing: Wade Tatangelo, USA TODAY Network-Florida

Chris Sims is a digital content producer at Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hooters closings: See list of locations that have closed