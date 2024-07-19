Hong Kong stocks slide after China's third plenum underwhelms, geopolitical angst weighs

Hong Kong stocks tumbled on Friday after investors were underwhelmed by China's third plenum announcement, with eyes now on further details about fiscal reforms and steps to boost growth in the world's second largest economy.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.1 per cent to 17,401.86 at the midday trading break. The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 1.8 per cent but the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1 per cent.

Property developer Longfor plunged 5.5 per cent to HK$10.74, while CK Holdings dropped 1 per cent to HK$40.45 and New World Development lost 3.2 per cent to HK7.64. Alibaba dropped 2.6 per cent to HK$73.85, while peers Baidu fell 1.5 per cent to HK$88.10 and Tencent trimmed 0.9 per cent to HK$365.80.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

ADVERTISEMENT

China's four-day session, known as the third plenum, ended last night and failed to make any major announcement aimed at promoting economic growth.

"We believe more demand-side easing measures - especially on the fiscal and housing fronts - are necessary to secure the full-year 'around 5%' real GDP growth target, and view the July Politburo meeting as a window for more easing rhetoric and measures," said Goldman Sachs in a report.

Some felt that the announcement suggested diminished importance of markets because earlier plenums had declared a 'decisive role' for the market and that wording had been removed in this year's communique.

The committee vowed that China would continue to deepen reforms in all areas, including the economy, rural land, taxation, environmental protection, national security, fighting corruption, and cultural development.

The Party also stressed the need to maintain market order and correct market failures, reflecting Beijing's concerns about risks in its financial system.

Story continues

Investment banks and fund managers were broadly positive about the economic policy direction after the communique outlined China's broad reform packages over the medium and longer term.

The communique was - as some economists expected - short and vague, with the full statement of the meeting to be released next week, said Lynn Song, Greater China chief economist at ING.

Many traders will look to the Politburo meeting at the end of the month for specific policy announcements, she added.

"In the end, whether or not China can successfully transition its economy to the next stage of development will depend on how effective policymakers are in achieving these long-term goals," said Lynn Song.

Meanwhile investors are also mindful of geopolitical tensions between the world's two biggest economies. Bloomberg reported, citing data from the US Department of the Treasury, Chinese investors dumped a net US$42.6 billion worth of long-term securities consisting of Treasury, agency and corporate bonds as well as equities in May. Sales in the first five months of this year totalled US$79.7 billion, an all-time high for the January-May period, it reported.

Other major Asian markets mostly fell tailing Wall Street's tech-led sell-off. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 1 per cent while South Korea's Kospi dropped 1.6 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.5 per cent.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2024 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2024. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.