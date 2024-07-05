Hong Kong stocks decline as EU unveils tariffs on Chinese EVs; BYD, Li Auto lead losses

Hong Kong stocks saw their steepest fall in a week, after a four-day winning streak, with EV heavyweights BYD and Li Auto leading declines as they were hit by the European Union's new tariffs.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.1 per cent to 17,832.64 at the noon trading break, while the Tech Index weakened 1.8 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.9 per cent and struck a five-month low.

BYD declined 0.3 per cent to HK$234 and Geely Auto tumbled 3.6 per cent to HK$8.39, after the European Union raised tariffs on the two companies by 17.4 and 19.9 per cent respectively, in addition to the 10 per cent duty already in place for all electric cars imported from China.

Li Auto lost 3.3 per cent to HK$78.15, Xpeng tumbled 4.5 per cent to HK$29.95 and Nio dropped 2 per cent to HK$36.85, as additional duties, ranging from 20.8 to 37.6 per cent, came into effect beginning on Friday which would initially last for a maximum of four months.

"The market was low key hoping the tariffs might be dialled back, but we can clearly see the EU's stance is still quite harsh," said Jason Chan, strategist at the Bank of East Asia in Hong Kong. "There's a chance that other countries, such as Canada, could step up the scrutiny as well"

Friday's loss has trimmed the Hang Seng Index's gain this week to 0.6 per cent. Still, the benchmark is on track to record its best week in a month as mainland investors targeted high-yielding stocks. Southbound buying has reached HK$10.5 billion (US$1.3 billion) in the month through Thursday, adding to the 12 months of net inflows since July last year, Stock Connect data shows.

Still, the city's market is struggling to gain further traction as China's economic recovery remains patchy and as investors await more supportive measures from the Third Plenum next week, Chan said.

"We don't see a strong catalyst for the market at the moment," he said. "We probably need to wait until at least mid-July, when more detailed policies come out."

In the new issue market, Shandong Jianbang New Material jumped 139 per cent from its IPO price to 44.63 yuan on its first day of trading in Shanghai.

Other Asian markets were mostly higher as regional investors eyed the crucial US jobs data release which is widely expected to show a slowdown, improving chances of an interest-rate cut in September. Japan's Nikkei 225 added 0.3 per cent, South Korea's Kospi edged up 1.3 per cent and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.1 per cent.

