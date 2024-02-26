Honda, Toyota, Volkswagen among 2.3 million vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week including notices for more than 1.7 million Honda and Toyota vehicles due to air bag issues and recalls involving more than 150,000 Ford vehicles for seat belt locking and rear axle issues.

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

Here is what to know about the vehicle recalls published by the NHTSA from Feb. 18 to Feb. 24.

Toyota and Honda air bag recall of 1.75 million vehicles

Aisin World Corp. of America filed a report with NHTSA about 1,750,015 air bags previously recalled by Toyota and Honda because the air bags may not deploy as designed or could deploy unintentionally during a crash, increasing the risk of injury.Vehicle owners should contact the respective manufacturers recalls for remedy information. The companies' customer service numbers are 1-800-331-4331 (Toyota) and 1-888-234-2138 (Honda).

Recalled vehicles:

2020, 2022 Acura MDX

2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Fit

2020-2021 Acura TLX

2020-2021 Honda CR-V and CR-V Hybrid

2020-2021 Honda Passport

2020-2021 Honda Ridgeline

2020-2021 Honda Accord Hybrid

2020-2022 Acura RDX

2020-2022 Honda Pilot

2020-2022 Honda Accord

2020-2022 Honda Civic

2020-2022 Honda HR-V

2020-2022 Honda Odyssey

2021-2022 Honda Civic hatchback

2021 Honda Civic Type R, Insight

2020-2021 Toyota Avalon or Avalon Hybrid

2020-2022 Toyota Camry or Camry Hybrid

2020-2021 Toyota Corolla

2020-2021 Toyota RAV4 or RAV4 Hybrid

2021 Lexus ES250

2020-2022 Lexus ES300H

2020-2021 Lexus ES350

2020-2021 Lexus RX350

2020-2021 Toyota Highlander or Highlander Hybrid

2021 Toyota Sienna Hybrid

Mercedes-Benz recalls 105,000 SUVs to fix transmission software

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 105,071 of its 2020-2023 GLE 450 and GLS 450 SUVs because the transmission may not fully downshift in certain conditions, causing the engine to stall. That could lead to the vehicle losing propulsion and increase the risk of a crash, the company said in a report filed with NHTSA.

Dealers will update the transmission control unit software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 16. Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372.

Recalled Vehicles:

2020-2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE450

2020-2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS450

Mercedes-Benz recalls more than 31,000 vehicles for fuse replacement

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 31,848 of its 2023-2024 C300, AMG C43, S580e, S580, Maybach S580, Maybach S680, AMG SL43, AMGSL63, GLC300, EQE350, EQE500, EQS450, EQS580, AMG EQS, 2023 S500, AMG SL55, AMG EQE, 2024 E350, E450, AMG C63e S, CLE300 Coupe, CLE450 Coupe, and GLC300 Coupe vehicles because the 80-Amp fuses may have been manufactured incorrectly, which can cause the fuses to fail, the company told NHTSA. If that happened, a vehicle might lose propulsion without warning, restraint functions or the instrument cluster might be impaired, increasing the risk of a crash and injuries. In addition, a risk of fire cannot be ruled out, the company said.

Dealers will replace the main fuse boxes, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 16. Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372.

Recalled Vehicles:

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG C43

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG C63E S

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL43

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL63

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz C300

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE300

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE450

2024 Mercedes-Benz E350

2024 Mercedes-Benz E450

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE350

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE500

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS450

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS580

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC300

2023 Mercedes-Benz S500

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz S580

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz S580E

2023-2024 Mercedes-Maybach S580

2023-2024 Mercedes-Maybach S680

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL43 roadster.

Mercedes-Benz recalls 466 vehicles

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 466 of its 2024 GLE350, GLE450, AMG GLE53 SUVs, and AMG GLE53 Coupes because the accelerator pedal module bracket may have been improperly welded, which can result in the bracket breaking or detaching. Should it detach, the accelerator pedal might shift and potentially remain in the applied position, and prevent kickdown or impair the application of the brake pedal, all increasing the risk of a crash or injury, Mercedes-Benz told NHTSA in a report.

To remedy the issue, dealers will drill through the spot welds and secure the bracket with rivets, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 16. Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372.

Recalled Vehicles:

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE53

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE350

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE450

The 2024 Mercedes‑AMG GLE SUV and GLE Coupe model.

Volkswagen recalls 261,000 vehicles for fuel tank issue

Volkswagen is recalling 261,257 front-wheel drive models including some 2015-2020 Audi A3 Sedan 2015-2019 Audi A3 Cabriolet, 2019-2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI, 2018 Golf Sportwagen GP, 2018-2019 Golf Sportwagen A7, 2015-2017 Golf Sportwagen, 2015-2020 Golf GTI, and 2015-2020 Golf A7 vehicles due to a problem with a suction jet pump seal inside the fuel tank, the company said in NHTSA report. Fuel may flow into the evaporative emissions (EVAP) system and possibly leak out of the charcoal canister. A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source increases the risk of a fire, NHTSA said.

Dealers will replace the suction pump, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 12. Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298 or Audi customer service at 1-800-253-2834. Volkswagen's numbers for this recall are VW: 20UF/Audi: 20YF. Vehicles that were previously recalled under 16V-647 will need to have the new remedy completed.

Recalled Vehicles:

2015-2020 Audi A3 Sedan

2015-2019 Audi A3 Cabriolet

2019-2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

2018 Golf SportWagen GP

2018-2019 Golf SportWagen A7

2015-2017 Golf SportWagen

2015-2020 Golf GTI

2015-2020 Golf A7

CFMOTO motorcycles recalled for steering concern

CFMOTO is recalling 1,700 of its 2023 450SS motorcycles because the telematics box may fall onto the front steering forks, which can cause a loss of steering control and increase the risk of a crash, NHTSA said.

Dealers will replace the T-Box holder, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed in February 2024. Owners may contact CFMOTO customer service at 1-763-398-2690. CFMOTO's number for this recall is SAF-2024-01.

Recalled Vehicles:

2023 CFMOTO 450SS

Hyundai Palisade recall

Hyundai is recalling 4,245 of its 2024 Palisade SUVs because the engine valve springs may break while driving, which can result in a loss of drive power and possibly create a hole in the engine block, which increases the risk of a fire, the company told NHTSA.

Dealers will replace the engine sub-assembly, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 13. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall is 255.

Recalled Vehicles:

2024 Hyundai Palisade

BMW recall

BMW is recalling 79,670 of its 2023 X1 xDrive28i, 2024 X5 sDrive40i, X5 xDrive40i, X5 M60i, X5M, X5 xDrive50e (hybrid SUV), X6 xDrive40i, X6M60i (coupe SUV), X6M, 2023-2024 X7 xDrive40i, X7 M60i, XB7, and XM SUVs, and 740i, 740i xDrive, 760i xDrive, i7 eDrive50, i7 xDrive60, i7 M70, 2024 530i, 530i xDrive, i5 eDrive40, i5 M60, 750e xDrive sedans, and Rolls Royce Spectre electric coupe vehicles because the integrated brake system may malfunction. This could lead to an extended stopping distance – and could cause the Antilock Brake and Dynamic Stability Control systems to not function properly, and affect vehicle handling and control. These conditions could increase the risk of a crash, BMW said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will replace the integrated brake system, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 5. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417 or Rolls Royce customer service at 1-877-877-3735.

Recalled Vehicles:

2024 BMW 530I

2023-2024 BMW 740I

2024 BMW 750E

2023-2024 BMW 760I

2024 BMW i5

2023-2024 BMW i7

2023-2024 BMW i7 M70

2023 BMW X1

2024 BMW X5

2024 BMW X6

2023-2024 BMW X7

2023-2024 BMW XM

2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre

The 2023 BMW X1.

Ford recalls Expedition, Lincoln Navigator SUVs for seat belt issue

Ford is recalling 77,574 of its 2018-2020 Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs because seat belt pretensioners in the front seats may inadvertently deploy and lock the seat belt, which will not allow the belt to retract or extend. A seatbelt that does not retract or extend may result in injury in the event of a crash, Ford said in a report filed with NHTSA.

Dealers will inspect and replace the seat belt retractors, as necessary. Additionally, dealers will install an HVAC drain tube elbow if it is missing. Repairs will be performed free of charge. Interim owner notification letters explaining the safety risk are expected to be mailed March 4. A second notice will be sent once remedy parts become available, which is anticipated in the second half of 2024. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S06.

Recalled Vehicles:

2018-2020 Ford Expedition

2018-2020 Lincoln Navigator

Honda recalls 17,000 motorcycles for fuel pump issue

Honda is recalling 17,374 of its 2018-2020 GL1800 (Goldwing), CBR600RR, and 2018-2019 CBR1000RR motorcycles because the fuel pump impellers may have been improperly molded, which can cause them to deform and result in fuel pump failure, Honda told NHTSA. If the fuel pump module is inoperative, the engine may not start or can stall while riding, increasing the risk of a crash or injury, the company said.

Dealers will inspect and replace the fuel pump module as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 8. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-866-784-1870. Honda's numbers for this recall are KP8, KP9, KQ0, and KQ1.

Recalled Vehicles:

2018-2019 Honda CBR1000RR

2018-2020 Honda CBR600RR

2018-2020 Honda GL1800

Chrysler recalls some Dodge Chargers, other vehicles to adjust parking brake

Chrysler is recalling 1,808 of its 2023 Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger, and Dodge Challenger vehicles because the parking brake may be improperly adjusted, which can result in a vehicle roll away and increase the likelihood of a crash, injuries and property damage, the company told NHTSA.

Dealers will properly adjust the parking brake, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 5. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler's number for this recall is 01B.

Recalled Vehicles:

2023 Chrysler 300

2023 Dodge Challenger

2023 Dodge Charger

Triumph motorcycle recall for front fork cap replacement

Triumph is recalling 107 of its 2023 Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660 motorcycles that have front fork caps made with incorrectly machined threads. The caps may strip and detach from the fork outer tube, possibly compromising the operation of the front suspension and increasing the risk of a crash, the company told NHTSA.

Dealers will replace the fork caps, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed February 28. Owners may contact Triumph customer service at 1-678-854-2010. Triumph's number for this recall is SRAN 617.

Recalled Vehicles:

2023 Triumph Tiger Sport 660

2023 Triumph Trident 660

Contributing: Natalie Neysa Alund, Gabe Hauari, Anthony Robledo and Mary Walrath-Holdridge.

