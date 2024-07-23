New home registrations fell by 23% annually in second quarter of 2024

The number of new homes being registered across the UK fell by 23% in the second quarter of this year, compared with the same period in 2023, according to an industry body.

Some 29,281 new homes were registered to be built in April to June 2024, down from 37,861 a year earlier, the National House Building Council (NHBC) said.

The NHBC has a 70%-80% share of the UK warranty market.

Its figures indicate the stock of new properties in the pipeline because homes are registered with the NHBC before being built.

The NHBC said 33,847 new homes were completed in the second quarter of this year, down by 6% on the same period in 2023, when 36,145 homes were completed.

Despite the annual falls, the NHBC said that, when compared with the previous quarter, new home registrations and completions are tracking positively, having increased by 34% and 29% respectively.

Labour made housebuilding a key part of its policy plans in the run-up to the general election.

In the King’s Speech, the Government said the Planning and Infrastructure Bill will reform the system to help meet the goal of building 1.5 million more homes over the course of the Parliament – deciding “how, not if” properties are built.

Last week, Housing Secretary Angela Rayner said: “We know we have a mountain to climb. That is why we’re already taking the first steps, starting with an overhaul of our planning system – a reform that will both help build the homes we need and speed up the infrastructure to support them.

“We are committed not just to an ambitious target for overall housebuilding but the biggest wave of social and affordable housing for a generation. It’s a promise that we’ll bring back with meaningful housing targets.”

NHBC chief executive Steve Wood said: “We welcome the new Government’s policy to deliver 1.5 million homes over the next five years, even if our new-build registration numbers show there is a mountain to climb.”

He said scaling up will “take time” but encouragement can be taken from the Government’s announcements.

Mr Wood added: “More must be done to close the national skills gap.

“With an ageing workforce, a lack of skilled workers could seriously slow down Labour’s plans.”

He continued: “Meeting the Government’s housing goals will require significant changes, commitment and investment across industry. At NHBC we will be seeking to ensure new homes are built to the quality owners and occupiers should expect, and that this is maintained during any period of growth.

“This will pay dividends in the long term for the industry, for local communities and for home occupiers.”

Here are the numbers of new home registrations in the second quarter of 2024 and the annual change, according to the NHBC:

North East, 1,390, minus 20%

North West, 2,430, 8% increase

Yorkshire and the Humber, 1,415, minus 56%

West Midlands, 2,731, minus 3%

East Midlands, 3,470, minus 25%

Eastern England, 4,380, 6% increase

South West, 2,330, minus 38%

London, 2,191, minus 49%

South East, 4,712, minus 27%

Scotland, 2,816, 4% increase

Wales, 883, minus 25%

Northern Ireland and Isle of Man, 533, minus 16%