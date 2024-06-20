Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

With its stock down 6.4% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Hollywood Bowl Group's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hollywood Bowl Group is:

23% = UK£35m ÷ UK£151m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2024).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.23 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Hollywood Bowl Group's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

To begin with, Hollywood Bowl Group has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 8.8% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 23% net income growth seen by Hollywood Bowl Group over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

We then compared Hollywood Bowl Group's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 11% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Hollywood Bowl Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Hollywood Bowl Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Hollywood Bowl Group has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 59%, meaning the company only retains 41% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, Hollywood Bowl Group has paid dividends over a period of eight years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 55%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 23%.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Hollywood Bowl Group's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

