The High Point No Reserve Collection at GAA Classic Cars Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A Unique Blend of European and American Classics.

The upcoming GAA Classic Cars Auction is set to feature the highly anticipated High Point No Reserve Collection, a remarkable assemblage of European and American vehicles. This diverse collection showcases a stunning array of classic cars, offering enthusiasts a rare opportunity to acquire some of the most iconic models without a reserve price. From elegant European sports cars to robust American muscle machines, the collection promises something for every automotive aficionado.

Set against the backdrop of the renowned GAA Classic Cars Auction, the High Point No Reserve Collection stands out for its eclectic mix and no-reserve format, ensuring that each vehicle will find a new home. Whether you are a seasoned collector or a first-time bidder, this auction presents a unique chance to own a piece of automotive history, with each car telling its own story of design, performance, and heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT

1958 Austin Healey Bugeye Sprite

A gem from the No Reserve High Point Collection, this 1958 Austin Healey Bugeye Sprite features a 58 CID 4-cylinder engine producing 43 horsepower. Its classic white unibody convertible design is complemented by a striking red interior, featuring red bucket seats with white piping. Equipped with a 4-speed manual transmission and dual one-barrel carburetors, this Sprite offers a pure driving experience. Additional highlights include Smiths gauges, rack and pinion steering, leaf spring rear suspension, and red steel wheels with white wall tires, making it a true collector's delight. See it here.

1968 Morgan 4/4

A standout in the No Reserve High Point Collection, this 1968 Morgan 4/4 is a right-hand drive, four-seater roadster that epitomizes British craftsmanship. As part of the Series V 4/4 lineup, only 5,448 of these classic Morgans were produced between 1968 and 1993. This model combines timeless design with the charm of a traditional roadster, making it a prized addition for any classic car enthusiast. See it here.

Story continues

1967 Sunbeam Tiger

From the No Reserve High Point Collection, this 1967 Sunbeam Tiger marks the final production year of this iconic model. Equipped with a manual transmission, bucket seats, fog lights, and a chrome bumper, this Tiger embodies the sporty elegance of the 1960s. With only 7,083 Tigers produced, this classic roadster is a rare find, offering a blend of British style and American muscle. See it here.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.