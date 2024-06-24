High Insider Ownership Growth Stocks On The German Exchange For June 2024

As the German market shows resilience with a notable 0.90% gain in the DAX index, investors are keenly observing shifts and opportunities within this vibrant economy. In such a climate, exploring growth companies with high insider ownership could offer valuable insights into firms with potentially robust internal confidence and strategic alignment.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Germany

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth pferdewetten.de (XTRA:EMH) 26.8% 75.4% Deutsche Beteiligungs (XTRA:DBAN) 35.4% 31.6% YOC (XTRA:YOC) 24.8% 22.2% Exasol (XTRA:EXL) 25.3% 105.4% NAGA Group (XTRA:N4G) 14.1% 58.1% Alelion Energy Systems (DB:2FZ) 37.4% 106.6% elumeo (XTRA:ELB) 25.8% 99.1% Redcare Pharmacy (XTRA:RDC) 17.7% 46.9% Your Family Entertainment (DB:RTV) 17.5% 116.8% Friedrich Vorwerk Group (XTRA:VH2) 18% 30.4%

Click here to see the full list of 18 stocks from our Fast Growing German Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Hypoport SE is a technology-based financial service provider in Germany, with a market capitalization of approximately €1.997 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through its Credit Platform and Insurance Platform, which contributed €155.60 million and €66.29 million respectively.

Insider Ownership: 35.1%

Hypoport SE, a growth-oriented company with high insider ownership in Germany, has demonstrated robust financial performance. In Q1 2024, sales increased to €107.47 million from €93.72 million year-over-year, with net income rising significantly to €3.04 million from €0.503 million. Despite a highly volatile share price recently, earnings are expected to grow by 31.9% per year, outpacing the German market forecast of 18.6%. However, its Return on Equity is projected to remain low at 9.1% in three years.

XTRA:HYQ Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Redcare Pharmacy NV is an online pharmacy operating across the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, and France with a market capitalization of approximately €2.38 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through its DACH segment, which brought in €1.62 billion, and its International operations, contributing €369.34 million.

Insider Ownership: 17.7%

Redcare Pharmacy NV, while trading 40.7% below its estimated fair value, reported a significant increase in Q1 2024 sales to €560.22 million from €372.05 million in the previous year, with a reduced net loss of €7.81 million down from €10.22 million. Despite shareholder dilution over the past year and a low projected Return on Equity of 12.9%, the company is expected to become profitable within three years with earnings growth forecasted at 46.89% per year, outperforming the German market's average revenue growth rate of 5.2%.

XTRA:RDC Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Zalando SE is an online retailer specializing in fashion and lifestyle products, with a market capitalization of approximately €5.79 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily generated from its online platform, amounting to €10.40 billion.

Insider Ownership: 10.4%

Zalando SE, despite a forecasted low Return on Equity of 12.4% in three years, is positioned for robust earnings growth at 26.6% annually, outpacing the German market's 18.6%. Recent activities include presenting at multiple international conferences and providing a modest sales growth outlook for 2024 between 0% and 5%. The company recently reported a quarterly sales of €2.24 billion but incurred a net loss of €8.9 million, reflecting ongoing challenges despite its growth trajectory.

XTRA:ZAL Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

