The ‘Hermit’ Savings Rules: 8 Frugal Tips for Today’s Economy

When your personal finances combine with your personal space, your spending habits and savings account might be working a bit more harmoniously too. Consumer practices across the world have been altered significantly over the past few years — for obvious reasons and otherwise — in what economists have dubbed “the age of the hermit consumer.”

“For ‘hermit’ consumers, it can be really easy to make impulse purchases and overspend because of how easy and convenient shopping online is,” said Carter Seuthe, CEO of Credit Summit Consolidation. “Something that can be helpful to maintain a more frugal budget is just to define your expectations and priorities when it comes to the amenities you have.”

Whether it’s how you approach your visit to the grocery store or price-matching your favorite online retailers, the how, when and where you swipe your credit card has simply changed. If you embrace the hermit lifestyle and prefer your saving and spending to be done in a vacuum, below are some expert frugal living tips to thrive in today’s economy.

Embrace a DIY Mentality

“DIY is my new favorite hobby,” said Andrei Vasilescu, co-founder and CEO of DontPayFull. “It’s cost-effective, and YouTube is a great teacher. About 50% more people are getting into DIY now.”

Syed Lateef, business coach and CEO of SyedBNB, agrees. “We can all see it,” Lateef said. “The focus has shifted towards a more home-oriented lifestyle, and I can personally say that more people are embracing do-it-yourself (DIY) activities.”

He said this is a good thing because mastering basic skills for home and car repairs can lead to considerable savings. Simply put, it’s better to invest your time than a third of your paycheck every time you need some general maintenance or repairs done.

“Nowadays, the hundreds of online tutorials and resources makes it easier than ever to learn and perform these tasks ourselves,” he said, “reducing the need to hire professionals.”

Save Money by Cooking at Home

“The driving force behind the hermit economy isn’t entirely clear,” Lateef said. He said it could be due to the lingering hesitation for close-contact services, the increase in remote work or a shift in social values. Instead of dinner and a movie out, you can now meal-plan and binge on your favorite streaming service.

