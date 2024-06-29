Here's Why We Think Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Kewaunee Scientific's Improving Profits

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. It is awe-striking that Kewaunee Scientific's EPS went from US$0.26 to US$6.52 in just one year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Unfortunately, Kewaunee Scientific's revenue dropped 7.2% last year, but the silver lining is that EBIT margins improved from 2.4% to 6.9%. While not disastrous, these figures could be better.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Kewaunee Scientific is no giant, with a market capitalisation of US$123m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Kewaunee Scientific Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Kewaunee Scientific shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold US$31m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 25% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is Kewaunee Scientific Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Kewaunee Scientific's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, Kewaunee Scientific is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Kewaunee Scientific is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

