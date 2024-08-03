Here's Why We Think Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DAYANG) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DAYANG). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd's Improving Profits

Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Impressively, Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd's EPS catapulted from RM0.079 to RM0.23, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 187%. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The music to the ears of Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 19% to 32% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd.

Are Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth RM494m. Coming in at 16% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. So there is opportunity here to invest in a company whose management have tangible incentives to deliver.

Should You Add Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd To Your Watchlist?

Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd for a spot on your watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd that you need to take into consideration.

Although Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see companies with more skin in the game, then check out this handpicked selection of Malaysian companies that not only boast of strong growth but have strong insider backing.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

