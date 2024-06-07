HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for HelloFresh, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.019 = €30m ÷ (€2.6b - €961m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2024).

So, HelloFresh has an ROCE of 1.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Retailing industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for HelloFresh compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering HelloFresh for free.

So How Is HelloFresh's ROCE Trending?

HelloFresh has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 1.9% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, HelloFresh is employing 452% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

In Conclusion...

Long story short, we're delighted to see that HelloFresh's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 35% in the last five years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

