Hellcat Races Mustang, 'Vette, Challenger, and Rolls Everything

But Mach 1 Begs to Differ...

The racing enthusiasts over at the ImportRace YouTube channel have been busy capturing some intense head-to-heads, bouncing between Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida and Maryland International Raceway (MIR) in Maryland. This time, they bring us thrilling updates from MIR, where a crimson Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat took on a series of formidable opponents.

The Hellcat, with its striking red body, contrasting black hood, and black wheels, looks almost like a Demon, minus the widebody fender flares. Its first challenger was an S550 Ford Mustang GT, which quickly fell behind, clocking in at 138 mph compared to the Hellcat's 152 mph. Next up was a crimson C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Despite its sleek design and power, it couldn’t keep up, losing at 132 mph against the Hellcat’s 144 mph.

The Mopar dominance continued as another Dodge Challenger, this time without louvers, stepped onto the track. It was a close race, but the Hellcat managed to edge out a victory at 158 mph to the opponent's 156 mph. The final race saw the Hellcat pitted against a red-and-black S550 Ford Mustang Mach 1. The Mustang Mach 1, with its iconic livery, managed to outpace the Hellcat, finishing at 156 mph while the Hellcat clocked in at 151 mph.

These thrilling races are part of the RaceMotive event at MIR, showcasing drag and roll racing at 65 mph. The Hellcat’s impressive performance, despite ultimately losing to the Mach 1, raises questions about Dodge’s decision to end production of the third-generation Challenger. As Dodge shifts its focus to the all-new eighth iteration of the Charger, with options like the Daytona EV and Sixpack 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo inline-six, enthusiasts are left to ponder whether this new direction will capture the same excitement and dominance that the Challenger once commanded on the drag strip.

