A lot has been written about the national economy during the time of President Biden’s predecessor, but the Trump economy you experienced had a lot to do with where you lived during his time in office.

GOBankingRates looked at four key metrics from all 50 states and the District of Columbia using data from the State Economic Monitor, created by the Urban Institute’s State and Local Finance Initiative, a joint Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center project.

The analysis examines the unemployment rate and average weekly earnings when Trump took office in January 2017 and when he left in January 2021, the year-over-year (YoY) home value percentage change in the first quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of 2021, and the state GDP from the first quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2020.

Here’s a snapshot of the health of the economy in every state when Trump was president.

Alabama

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 5.5%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.2%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,031

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,135

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 3.83%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 11.27%

State GDP Q1 2018: $272 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $280 billion

Alaska

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 6.6%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 7.0%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,260

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,302

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 1.85%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 8.67%

State GDP Q1 2018: $66 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $64 billion

Arizona

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 5.2%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 6.4%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,113

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,178

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 7.57%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 17.91%

State GDP Q1 2018: $419 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $459 billion

Arkansas

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 3.8%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.9%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $910

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $995

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 3.48%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 12.07%

State GDP Q1 2018: $158 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $164 billion

California

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 5.2%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 8.7%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,333

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,489

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 7.22%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 14.20%

State GDP Q1 2018: $3.34 trillion

State GDP Q4 2020: $3.59 trillion

Colorado

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 2.6%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 6.3%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,172

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,250

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 9.86%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 13.12%

State GDP Q1 2018: $443 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $471 billion

Connecticut

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 4.6%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 7.1%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,365

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,384

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 1.55%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 16.49%

State GDP Q1 2018: $330 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $317 billion

Delaware

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 4.7%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 5.7%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,076

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,123

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 2.14%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 14.12%

State GDP Q1 2018: $88 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $92 billion

District of Columbia

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 6.3%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 7.3%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,912

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $2,231

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 9.58%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 8.76%

State GDP Q1 2018: $165 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $169 billion

Florida

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 4.7%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 5.9%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,062

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,129

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 9.24%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 13.62%

State GDP Q1 2018: $1.28 trillion

State GDP Q4 2020: $1.34 trillion

Georgia

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 5.2%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.8%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,131

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,150

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 7.21%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 13.67%

State GDP Q1 2018: $719 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $747 billion

Hawaii

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 2.6%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 9.5%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,123

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,275

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 0.88%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 6.72%

State GDP Q1 2018: $110 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $99 billion

Idaho

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 3.5%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.1%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $953

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,062

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 9.26%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 24.42%

State GDP Q1 2018: $95 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $107 billion

Illinois

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 5.3%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 7.2%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,182

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,279

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 4.98%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 9.97%

State GDP Q1 2018: $1.05 trillion

State GDP Q4 2020: $1.02 trillion

Indiana

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 3.8%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.7%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,093

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,126

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 5.78%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 13.32%

State GDP Q1 2018: $452 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $457 billion

Iowa

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 3.3%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.2%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,020

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,090

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 4.34%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 9.68%

State GDP Q1 2018: $235 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $239 billion

Kansas

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 3.9%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.0%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,019

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,087

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 4.35%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 12.26%

State GDP Q1 2018: $209 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $214 billion

Kentucky

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 5.1%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.6%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $999

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,030

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 5.28%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 11.66%

State GDP Q1 2018: $251 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $259 billion

Louisiana

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 5.8%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 7.0%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,055

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,125

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 2.84%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 7.83%

State GDP Q1 2018: $317 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $295 billion

Maine

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 3.5%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.4%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,000

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,100

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 5.06%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 15.72%

State GDP Q1 2018: $79 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $86 billion

Maryland

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 4.1%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 6.3%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,268

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,354

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 3.33%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 13.21%

State GDP Q1 2018: $489 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $481 billion

Massachusetts

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 3.8%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 6.9%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,390

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,487

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 5.57%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 13.47%

State GDP Q1 2018: $648 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $682 billion

Michigan

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 4.8%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 6.5%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,092

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,169

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 7.26%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 12.99%

State GDP Q1 2018: $623 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $627 billion

Minnesota

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 3.8%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.4%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,238

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,331

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 6.33%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 11.25%

State GDP Q1 2018: $444 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $449 billion

Mississippi

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 5.6%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 6.5%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $927

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $920

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 2.58%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 9.64%

State GDP Q1 2018: $140 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $143 billion

Missouri

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 4.2%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.9%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,021

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,089

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 3.62%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 12.83%

State GDP Q1 2018: $382 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $397 billion

Montana

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 4.2%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.0%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $958

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,008

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 4.87%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 15.12%

State GDP Q1 2018: $63 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $67 billion

Nebraska

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 3.1%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 2.9%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,044

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,085

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 6.71%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 12.29%

State GDP Q1 2018: $156 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $163 billion

Nevada

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 5.4%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 8.9%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $999

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,085

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 7.70%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 12.76%

State GDP Q1 2018: $206 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $209 billion

New Hampshire

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 2.9%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.2%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,172

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,231

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 8.29%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 16.15%

State GDP Q1 2018: $100 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $105 billion

New Jersey

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 4.6%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 7.3%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,293

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,352

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 2.58%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 14.31%

State GDP Q1 2018: $732 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $741 billion

New Mexico

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 6.7%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 8.2%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $915

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $987

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 5.61%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 11.63%

State GDP Q1 2018: $116 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $120 billion

New York

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 4.7%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 8.6%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,305

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,392

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 4.76%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 12.84%

State GDP Q1 2018: $2.01 trillion

State GDP Q4 2020: $2.03 trillion

North Carolina

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 4.9%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 5.6%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,052

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,330

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 5.42%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 14.06%

State GDP Q1 2018: $675 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $707 billion

North Dakota

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 2.9%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.0%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,143

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,106

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 0.54%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 6.83%

State GDP Q1 2018: $73 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $70 billion

Ohio

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 5.3%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 6.0%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,069

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,104

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 5.84%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 13.50%

State GDP Q1 2018: $813 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $839 billion

Oklahoma

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 4.4%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 5.0%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,031

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,035

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 3.83%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 10.89%

State GDP Q1 2018: $244 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $240 billion

Oregon

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 4.1%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 6.4%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,122

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,175

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 8.60%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 14.5%

State GDP Q1 2018: $283 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $294 billion

Pennsylvania

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 5.2%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 7.4%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,097

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,147

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 4.20%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 11.78%

State GDP Q1 2018: $925 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $916 billion

Rhode Island

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 4.6%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 6.6%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,131

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,205

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 6.77%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 15.47%

State GDP Q1 2018: $72 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $73 billion

South Carolina

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 4.4%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.6%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,026

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,112

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 5.11%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 12.26%

State GDP Q1 2018: $283 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $295 billion

South Dakota

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 3.1%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 2.9%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $963

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,024

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 3.36%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 14.67%

State GDP Q1 2018: $68 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $70 billion

Tennessee

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 4.6%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 5.4%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,043

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,098

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 6.74%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 14.79%

State GDP Q1 2018: $443 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $466 billion

Texas

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 4.8%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 6.7%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,179

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,181

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 6.68%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 11.97%

State GDP Q1 2018: $2.16 trillion

State GDP Q4 2020: $2.27 trillion

Utah

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 3.2%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 3.4%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,133

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,195

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 7.99%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 19.38%

State GDP Q1 2018: $220 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $249 billion

Vermont

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 3.1%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.4%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,053

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,119

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 7.18%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 10.90%

State GDP Q1 2018: $40 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $41 billion

Virginia

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 4.0%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.8%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,253

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,250

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 3.38%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 11.46%

State GDP Q1 2018: $625 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $651 billion

Washington

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 4.8%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 6.4%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,418

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,452

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 10.62%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 16.14%

State GDP Q1 2018: $655 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $715 billion

West Virginia

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 5.4%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 6.1%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $976

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,046

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 1.02%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 11.60%

State GDP Q1 2018: $94 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $92 billion

Wisconsin

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 3.5%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.7%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,071

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,116

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 5.54%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 11.46%

State GDP Q1 2018: $402 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $406 billion

Wyoming

Unemployment rate in January 2017: 4.8%

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 5.3%

Average weekly earnings in January 2017: $1,021

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,095

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2017: 0.78%

YoY home value percentage change in Q1 2021: 8.51%

State GDP Q1 2018: $48 billion

State GDP Q4 2020: $45 billion

All data was pulled on and is accurate as of June 26, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Health of the Economy in Every State When Trump Was President