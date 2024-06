The Health of the Economy in Every State Since Biden Was Elected

WILL OLIVER / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock.com

President Biden’s chances of re-election largely depend on the public’s perception of the economy he has overseen — but the Biden economy looks different depending on your vantage point. America’s 51 micro-economies — though with several state GDPs in the trillions, some of them aren’t so micro — each experienced different outcomes in housing, employment, income and economic growth under his administration.

To assess the country’s economic health more precisely during Biden’s tenure, GOBankingRates measured four key metrics from all 50 states and Washington, D.C. using data from the State Economic Monitor, created by the Urban Institute’s State and Local Finance Initiative, a joint Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center project.

It outlines the unemployment rate and average weekly earnings in January 2021 and May 2024, the average home value percentage change in the first quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2024, and the state GDP in the first quarter of 2021 and the last quarter of 2023.

The November election will largely be a referendum on President Biden’s handling of the economy. Here’s how it looked in your state.

Alabama

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.20%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 3.00%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,137

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,033

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 11.27%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 3.16%

State GDP Q1 2021: $283B

State GDP Q4 2023: $302B

Alaska

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 7.00%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 4.50%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,304

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,258

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 8.67%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 4.66%

State GDP Q1 2021: $64B

State GDP Q4 2023: $68B

Arizona

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 6.40%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 3.40%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,180

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,139

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 17.91%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 4.94%

State GDP Q1 2021: $463B

State GDP Q4 2023: $513B

Arkansas

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.90%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 3.40%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $996

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,002

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 12.07%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 5.14%

State GDP Q1 2021: $167B

State GDP Q4 2023: $177B

California

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 8.70%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 5.20%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,492

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,318

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 14.20%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 6.27%

State GDP Q1 2021: $3.66T

State GDP Q4 2023: $3.9T

Colorado

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 6.30%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 3.80%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,252

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,265

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 13.12%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 3.61%

State GDP Q1 2021: $482B

State GDP Q4 2023: $526B

Connecticut

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 7.10%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 4.30%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,387

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,259

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 16.49%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 9.64%

State GDP Q1 2021: $315B

State GDP Q4 2023: $343B

Delaware

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 5.7%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 3.9%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,125

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,010

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 14.12%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 10.73%

State GDP Q1 2021: $93B

State GDP Q4 2023: $94B

Washington, DC

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 7.30%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 5.30%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $2,235

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,769

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 8.76%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: -1.53%

State GDP Q1 2021: $168B

State GDP Q4 2023: $176B

Florida

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 5.90%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 3.30%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,131

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,089

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 13.62%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 6.13%

State GDP Q1 2021: $1.38T

State GDP Q4 2023: $1.6T

Georgia

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.80%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 3.20%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,152

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,072

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 13.67%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 7.27%

State GDP Q1 2021: $758B

State GDP Q4 2023: $811B

Hawaii

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 9.50%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 3.00%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,277

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,196

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 6.72%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 7.77%

State GDP Q1 2021: $101B

State GDP Q4 2023: $109B

Idaho

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.10%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 3.30%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,063

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,078

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 24.42%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 4.60%

State GDP Q1 2021: $108B

State GDP Q4 2023: $120B

Illinois

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 7.20%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 4.90%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,281

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,108

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 9.97%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 9.38%

State GDP Q1 2021: $1.04T

State GDP Q4 2023: $1.09T

Indiana

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.70%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 3.70%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,128

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,018

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 13.32%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 8.04%

State GDP Q1 2021: $464B

State GDP Q4 2023: $501B

Iowa

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.20%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 2.80%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,092

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $988

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 9.68%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 5.44%

State GDP Q1 2021: $246B

State GDP Q4 2023: $251B

Kansas

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.00%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 2.90%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,089

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $990

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 12.26%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 9.90%

State GDP Q1 2021: $211B

State GDP Q4 2023: $230B

Kentucky

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.60%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 4.60%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,031

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,003

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 11.66%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 5.60%

State GDP Q1 2021: $262B

State GDP Q4 2023: $280B

Louisiana

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 7.00%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 4.10%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,127

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,045

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 7.83%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 2.23%

State GDP Q1 2021: $298B

State GDP Q4 2023: $313B

Maine

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.40%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 3.00%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,002

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,049

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 15.72%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 9.12%

State GDP Q1 2021: $86B

State GDP Q4 2023: $92B

Maryland

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 6.30%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 2.70%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,356

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,146

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 13.21%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 6.95%

State GDP Q1 2021: $493B

State GDP Q4 2023: $516B

Massachusetts

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 6.90%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 3.00%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,490

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,368

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 13.47%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 8.84%

State GDP Q1 2021: $686B

State GDP Q4 2023: $741B

Michigan

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 6.50%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 3.90%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,171

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,093

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 12.99%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 7.79%

State GDP Q1 2021: $626B

State GDP Q4 2023: $664B

Minnesota

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.40%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 2.80%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,333

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,236

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 11.25%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 4.79%

State GDP Q1 2021: $454B

State GDP Q4 2023: $476B

Mississippi

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 6.50%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 2.80%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $921

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $905

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 9.64%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 2.73%

State GDP Q1 2021: $145B

State GDP Q4 2023: $147B

Missouri

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.90%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 3.50%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,090

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,015

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 12.83%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 7.61%

State GDP Q1 2021: $398B

State GDP Q4 2023: $425B

Montana

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.00%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 3.10%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,009

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,038

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 15.12%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 5.15%

State GDP Q1 2021: $67B

State GDP Q4 2023: $71B

Nebraska

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 2.90%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 2.50%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,086

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,034

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 12.29%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 7.14%

State GDP Q1 2021: $165B

State GDP Q4 2023: $181B

Nevada

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 8.90%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 5.10%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,086

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,033

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 12.76%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 8.08%

State GDP Q1 2021: $213B

State GDP Q4 2023: $241B

New Hampshire

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.20%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 2.50%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,233

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,180

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 16.15%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 9.37%

State GDP Q1 2021: $104B

State GDP Q4 2023: $112B

New Jersey

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 7.30%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 4.60%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,354

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,196

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 14.31%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 11.59%

State GDP Q1 2021: $751B

State GDP Q4 2023: $807B

New Mexico

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 8.20%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 3.80%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $988

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $939

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 11.63%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 7.04%

State GDP Q1 2021: $121B

State GDP Q4 2023: $132B

New York

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 8.60%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 4.20%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,395

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,234

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 12.84%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 10.87%

State GDP Q1 2021: $2.04T

State GDP Q4 2023: $2.17T

North Carolina

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 5.60%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 3.60%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,132

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,088

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 14.06%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 5.79%

State GDP Q1 2021: $718B

State GDP Q4 2023: $773B

North Dakota

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.00%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 2.00%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,108

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,201

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 6.83%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 3.30%

State GDP Q1 2021: $71B

State GDP Q4 2023: $75B

Ohio

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 6.00%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 4.20%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,106

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,069

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 13.50%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 8.03%

State GDP Q1 2021: $843B

State GDP Q4 2023: $881B

Oklahoma

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 5.00%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 3.50%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,046

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,030

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 10.49%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 6.00%

State GDP Q1 2021: $241B

State GDP Q4 2023: $257B

Oregon

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 6.40%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 4.20%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,177

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,198

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 14.50%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 3.96%

State GDP Q1 2021: $301B

State GDP Q4 2023: $320B

Pennsylvania

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 7.40%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 3.40%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,149

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,077

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 11.78%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 7.92%

State GDP Q1 2021: $914B

State GDP Q4 2023: $975B

Rhode Island

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 6.60%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 4.30%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,207

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,179

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 15.47%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 8.47%

State GDP Q1 2021: $72B

State GDP Q4 2023: $78B

South Carolina

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.60%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 3.40%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,114

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,025

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 12.26%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 8.47%

State GDP Q1 2021: $297B

State GDP Q4 2023: $325B

South Dakota

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 2.9%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 2%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,026

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,016

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 14.67%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 4.27%

State GDP Q1 2021: $71B

State GDP Q4 2023: $73B

Tennessee

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 5.40%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 3.00%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,100

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,025

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 14.79%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 5.95%

State GDP Q1 2021: $480B

State GDP Q4 2023: $528B

Texas

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 6.70%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 4.00%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,183

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,159

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 11.97%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 3.34%

State GDP Q1 2021: $2.30T

State GDP Q4 2023: $2.60T

Utah

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 3.40%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 2.90%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,197

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,119

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 19.38%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 5.79%

State GDP Q1 2021: $255B

State GDP Q4 2023: $275B

Vermont

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.40%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 2.10%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,121

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,111

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 10.90%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 12.80%

State GDP Q1 2021: $41B

State GDP Q4 2023: $43B

Virginia

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.80%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 2.70%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,252

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,126

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 11.46%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 5.73%

State GDP Q1 2021: $661B

State GDP Q4 2023: $713B

Washington

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 6.40%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 4.90%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,454

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,385

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 16.14%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 5.12%

State GDP Q1 2021: $728B

State GDP Q4 2023: $808B

West Virginia

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 6.10%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 4.20%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,048

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $955

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 11.60%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 3.64%

State GDP Q1 2021: $93B

State GDP Q4 2023: $100B

Wisconsin

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 4.70%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 2.90%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,118

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,097

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 11.46%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 9.94%

State GDP Q1 2021: $405B

State GDP Q4 2023: $417B

Explore More: What Is the Median Household Income for the Upper Middle Class in 2024?

Wyoming

Unemployment rate in January 2021: 5.30%

Unemployment rate in May 2024: 2.90%

Average weekly earnings in January 2021: $1,096

Average weekly earnings in May 2024: $1,385

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2021: 8.51%

YoY home value percentage change Q1 2024: 4.07%

State GDP Q1 2021: $46B

State GDP Q4 2023: $51B

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Health of the Economy in Every State Since Biden Was Elected