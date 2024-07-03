Harvey Norman Holdings And Two Other ASX Dividend Stocks To Consider

In the past year, the Australian market has seen a modest increase of 6.5%, despite a recent drop of 1.4% over the last seven days. In this dynamic environment, dividend stocks like Harvey Norman Holdings can offer investors potential stability and steady income, especially with earnings forecasted to grow by 13% annually.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Australia

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) 3.09% ★★★★★☆ Nick Scali (ASX:NCK) 5.22% ★★★★★☆ Fiducian Group (ASX:FID) 4.09% ★★★★★☆ Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) 4.01% ★★★★★☆ Fortescue (ASX:FMG) 9.11% ★★★★★☆ Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) 7.27% ★★★★★☆ Eagers Automotive (ASX:APE) 7.17% ★★★★★☆ Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) 4.56% ★★★★★☆ Diversified United Investment (ASX:DUI) 3.17% ★★★★★☆ Australian United Investment (ASX:AUI) 3.59% ★★★★☆☆

Let's dive into some prime choices out of from the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Harvey Norman Holdings Limited operates in integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system sectors with a market capitalization of approximately A$5.26 billion.

Operations: Harvey Norman Holdings Limited generates revenue primarily through various retail segments, including A$982.46 million from New Zealand, A$204.83 million from Slovenia & Croatia, A$691.09 million from Singapore & Malaysia, A$237.17 million from non-franchised retail, and A$676.83 million from Ireland & Northern Ireland.

Dividend Yield: 4.7%

Harvey Norman Holdings (HVN) offers a dividend yield of 4.74%, which is below the top quartile in the Australian market. Despite this, its dividends are sustainably covered by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 73.4% and 39.2% respectively. However, HVN has shown a volatile dividend history over the past decade and currently trades at a significant discount to estimated fair value, suggesting potential undervaluation relative to peers despite lower profit margins compared to last year.

ASX:HVN Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: JB Hi-Fi Limited operates as a retailer of home consumer products, with a market capitalization of approximately A$6.69 billion.

Operations: JB Hi-Fi Limited generates revenue through its segments: The Good Guys at A$2.66 billion, JB Hi-Fi Australia at A$6.57 billion, and JB Hi-Fi New Zealand at A$0.28 billion.

Dividend Yield: 4.5%

JB Hi-Fi's dividend yield at 4.46% falls below the top Australian dividend payers. While dividends have grown over the past decade, their stability has been questionable with significant fluctuations. Recent sales figures show mixed performance across regions, with JB Hi-Fi New Zealand showing strength. The dividends are well-supported by a 65% earnings payout ratio and a 46.7% cash flow payout ratio, indicating reasonable coverage despite forecasts of a slight earnings decline over the next three years.

ASX:JBH Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Nib Holdings Limited operates as a provider of private health insurance for residents, international students, and visitors in Australia and New Zealand, with a market capitalization of approximately A$3.45 billion.

Operations: Nib Holdings Limited generates revenue through various segments, including Australian Residents Health Insurance at A$2.55 billion, New Zealand Insurance at A$351.90 million, NIB Travel at A$109.10 million, International (Inbound) Health Insurance at A$173.20 million, and Nib Thrive at A$38 million.

Dividend Yield: 4.2%

nib holdings' dividend yield of 4.22% is below the top Australian payers, and its history shows volatility over the past decade, reflecting unreliable growth. Despite this, dividends are reasonably covered by earnings and cash flows with payout ratios of 67.5% and 57.9%, respectively. The company's earnings are expected to grow at 3.79% annually, suggesting potential for future stability in dividend payments despite past inconsistencies.

ASX:NHF Dividend History as at Jul 2024

